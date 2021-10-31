Field Watch Watch: Deepti Sharma stars with bat and ball, Smriti Mandhana scores fifty in Sydney Thunders’ win All-rounder Deepti Sharma picked three wickets and scored a quickfire 20 to be named Player of the Match in the 37-run win over Hobart Hurricanes. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Twitter/@WBBL · 20 from 15· 3-13 (four overs)· x1 ripping catch #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/BwaHM8Ao5N— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2021 Deepti Sharma takes her first wicket of the day, and the Hurricanes have lost both openers in the powerplay! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/SUgIrvEHMX— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 31, 2021 She wasn't able to add any more to her total, but 50 from Smriti will go a long way in this Thunder innings! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/AhvZstzw5L— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 31, 2021 shottttt. #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/TpwFzCsPEc— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Women's Big Bash League WBBL Deepti Sharma Smriti Mandhana Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio