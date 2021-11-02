Tottenham on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.”