Shivani Pawar became the third Indian woman to win the U23 Wrestling World Championship silver medal. She lost to USA’s Emily Shilson in the final of the 50kg freestyle category.

Shilson tried to strike early in the first period with a single leg, but it was countered well by Pawar. While trailing 2-0, the American hit a far side headlock and pinned the Indian wrestler less than 90 seconds into the opening frame.

In the women’s 55kg, Anju completed a sensational comeback against Canada’s Virginie Gascon to win bronze. The Indian youngster trailed 2-6 in the early stages but stormed back from there to win 17-6 by technical superiority.

The silver and bronze medals earned by Pawar and Anju made it the first time more than one Indian female wrestler has finished on the podium at the same U23 Worlds edition.

In the women’s 65 kg, India’s Nisha Dahiya lost a hard-fought bout 4-8 against Anastasiia Lavranchuk. Nisha will have a chance to go for bronze.

RESULTS

50kg

GOLD: Emily Shilson (USA) df Shivani Pawar (IND), via fall

BRONZE: Stefania Priceputu (ROU) df Sarra Hamdi (TUN), 2-1

BRONZE: Mariia Tiumerekova (RUS) df Anastasiya Yanotava (BLR), 10-0

55kg

GOLD: Andreea Ana (ROU) df Viktoriia Vaulina (RUS), 2-2

BRONZE: Anju (IND) df Virginie Kze Gascon (CAN), 17-6

BRONZE: Eda Tekin (TUR) df Ainur Ashimova (KAZ), 6-5

59kg

GOLD: Anhelina Lysak(POL) df Solomiia Vynnyk (UKR), 7-2

BRONZE: Krystsina Sazykina (BLR) df Ramina Mamedova (LAT), 10-0

BRONZE: Anna Szel (HUN) df Anastasiia Sidelnikova (RUS), 3-3

68kg

GOLD: Koumba Larroque (FRA) df Vusala Parfianovich (RUS), 3-0

BRONZE: Oksana Chudyk (UKR) df Alyvia Fiske (USA), 3-3

BRONZE: Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan (MGL) df Sophia Schaefle (GER), via fall

76kg

GOLD: Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ) df Tatiana Renteria (COL), 3-1

BRONZE: Kylie Welker (USA) df Genesis Reasco Valdez (ECU), via fall

BRONZE: Enrica Rinaldi (ITA) df Dilnaz Mulkinova (KAZ) , via fall