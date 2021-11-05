West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo confirmed that he will retire from international cricket at the end of their T20 World Cup campaign that concludes with the match against Australia on Saturday.

The defending champions were knocked out of the ongoing tournament after defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Bravo confirmed after the game that he was set to call time on his career with the West Indies.

“I think the time has come,” Bravo was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.com.

“I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long,” he added.

Bravo represented the West Indies in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 90 T20Is during his career that has spanned 17 years.

The all-rounder was a key figure in their twin T20 World Cup wins in 2012 and 2016 and the Champions Trophy triumph in 2004.

“To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain [Daren Sammy] on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it,” he said.

The game against Australia will be Bravo’s final one for the West Indies.

“For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players,” he said.

“I think in the white-ball formats West Indies cricket have a bright future and it’s important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them,” he added.