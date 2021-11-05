India’s Kidambi Srikanth beat third seed NG Ka Long Angus in a hard fought match to reach the semi-finals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Friday.

The sixth seed Srikanth defeated the higher ranked Hong Kong shuttler 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 in a men’s singles quarter-final that lasted one hour and four minutes.

Srikanth, ranked 15, hardly broke a sweat in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead. However, the Indian lost momentum in the second game as the world No 9 Angus levelled the proceedings.

Both players dominated a game each but the decider was fought on an even keel.

In the end, Srikanth had five match points to seal the deal but the former world No 1 squandered four before clinching the win.

With the victory Srikanth levelled the head-to-head record against Angus. Both shuttlers now have three wins each against each other.

Srikanth will take on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semi-finals.