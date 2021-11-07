T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Afghanistan live: Semifinal hopes of NZ, AFG and India on the line
Live updates from the all-important Super 12 Group 2 clash in Abu Dhabi.
Afghanistan opt to bat first
Live updates
Calculator time: If Afghanistan score 160, they need to restrict New Zealand 115 to have a NRR better than India’s for now. (Need a bigger margin ideally because if India do win against Namibia they will get another NRR boost). For NZ, no NRR business. Win, go through to SF. Lose, tournament over.
STAT: Afghanistan have never faced New Zealand in men’s T20Is, this is their first meeting. Same as England and Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.
So, on paper, Afghanistan have given themselves the best chance to win this match. Winning the toss, batting first, with a full strength bowling attack. And NZ haven’t played great cricket in their last two matches, despite getting across the finish line. Scotland and Namibia both tested the Black Caps. Signs point to a close game but the NZ have the pedigree and experience, expect them to pick their game up at the big stage.
Team news: Mujeeb back, no changes for Black Caps
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Yikes. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to ask the Afghanistan captain about billions of Indians cheering them on, when they themselves can win and hope to reach semifinal.Memes are one thing but a question to ask Nabi at the toss? That was not very cool.
TOSS: Afghanistan win the toss. Mohammad Nabi opts to bat first, back to their favourite ploy. A day game, there is no surprise here. Mujeeb is in the XI! A cheer goes around the stadium.
Toss time...
Big toss coming up. Two SRH men (for now) lead the sides. Will Nabi want to bat first like they are used to? Will Williamson also want to bat first? It’s another day game for the BlackCaps, their third on the trot.
In the next few hours, New Zealand could officially end India’s hopes at yet another men’s ICC event. Afghanistan, of course, have to win for themselves and not for India. But their case is quite hard to achieve because they need to beat NZ by a handy margin and still then hope that India-Namibia is a close affair.
2.50 pm: The memes have been flying on social media over the past 24 hours, as India fans root for an Afghanistan win.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs New Zealand (vs India) in the Super 12 Group 2 crunch clash in Abu Dhabi at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
While Virat Kohli and Co have done their bit by winning big against Afghanistan and Scotland in their last two matches, it will all have counted for nothing if Kane Williamson and Co defeat Afghanistan.
New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs on Friday to move closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals and leave title favourites India facing an unlikely task of making into the knockouts.
Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham plundered 67 runs off the last four overs as New Zealand made 163-4 after being put into bat.
In reply, Namibia were well set at 47-0 in the eighth over before they faded to 111-7.
New Zealand have six points, two ahead of Afghanistan and India. Pakistan have already booked their place in the last four from Group 2.
For Afghanistan, the task has been made harder by the margin of India’s win against Scotland. They not only need to win today but win by a margin that overtakes India’s current NRR to even stand a chance.
The ball is firmly in New Zealand’s court.