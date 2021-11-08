England batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Monday.

Roy, 31, had suffered a calf injury and collapsed to the ground while chasing a quick run in Saturday’s 10-run group-stage loss to South Africa.

Despite the defeat, Eoin Morgan’s side advanced to the semi-finals and Roy will now be replaced in the squad by James Vince ahead of England’s last-four match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

