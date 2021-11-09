As India beat Namibia to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high, it was the end of an era. Virat Kohli captained his last T20I for India and will step down from the role after the World Cup, the game also marked the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India’s head coach.

India enjoyed a highly successful time under this partnership as they won two consecutive Test series in Australia and are also well-placed to beat England in their own backyard in the longest format of the game.

India also registered wins in the shorter formats all across the world under Kohli and Shastri.

However, India’s failure to win an ICC title has taken the sheen off the duo’s achievements.

Here are some of the reactions to the end of the Kohli-Shastri era in Indian cricket.

Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/UMUQgInHrV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2021

Emotional farewell for Ravi Shastri, B Arun and R Sridhar. Final pep-talks by each of them in India's change-room with huge applause by the whole squad. Hopefully the BCCI releases these videos soon #INDvNAM #T20WorldCup — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) November 8, 2021

Nothing defines Virat Kohli the leader more than him dropping himself down the order in his last game as captain for a young team member.



The most selfless leader I’ve seen in this sport.



Thank you skip ❤️ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) November 8, 2021

Indian cricket owes a lot to Bharat Arun. Be it during his time with the NCA or with the India Under-19 teams or with the national team as bowling coach. He has delivered everywhere and with success. And a master tactician who preferred to stay behind the scenes. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) November 8, 2021

Farewell Shastri, Bharat Arun and Sridhar. They took India to great heights in Test cricket. They will be missed. — Manya (@CSKian716) November 8, 2021

India at the #T20WorldCup in a nutshell: put in strong performances against the weak teams but paid the price for a couple of weak performances against strong teams.#IndvsNam — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 8, 2021

From team to my boys, this team and support staff feels like friends and faculty. And farewell it is. Thank you for everything memorable, thank you for the lows, thank you for compensating them with the highs, thank you for keeping us going when we had little else. Go well❤️ — Complan Gael (@__ImPK) November 8, 2021

This might be the end of the Ravi Shastri era but also spare a thought for Bharat Arun & the incredible contribution he’s made to Indian cricket not just as bowling coach but as the chief strategist in the dressing-room & a very close confidant of @imVkohli #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM pic.twitter.com/6bYrn5wnYy — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 8, 2021

Without burden of captaincy, Virat Kohli will be absolutely smashing at No. 3. I expect the man to take batting to a completely different level in white-ball cricket. The very purpose he decided to quit as captain.



Remember, form is temporary, class is permanent. #VK is class. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 8, 2021

Thank you @imVkohli brother for being such a great leader and giving such great memories to cherish as a captain of T20 team. @RaviShastriOfc thank you sir for all your contributions to the team. Your partnership will forever be remembered! 🇮🇳 #viratkholi #RaviShastri — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 8, 2021

Fans can talk about zero ICC trophies under @imVkohli-@RaviShastriOfc era but it has been a super successful stint for the duo in Test format.



It was a dream to win overseas Test series against Australia and #TeamIndia did it twice under them. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 8, 2021

Last match for @imVkohli as T20 captain, final match for @RaviShastriOfc as chief coach. It’s been a wonderful combo providing terrific achievements which will take some beating. Best of luck to them — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 8, 2021

Aye #CaptainLeaderLegend @imVkohli Thanks for the wins, the fire, the fitness in #TeamIndia For your records in every format & for firing up a cricket impassioned us. For the brickbats on the chin for the team but for sharing credit when the bouquets came. Now play on #GOAT ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ME7Iliw8Ii — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 8, 2021

Dear @imVkohli,



It has been an honour and a privilege to witness you lead the country with passion and aggression in your years as captain of the National T20 team. 💙



Thank you for all the lessons you’ve taught us along the way 🙌#T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/pMB6ryT30j — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 8, 2021

Farewell @RaviShastriOfc. Two pictures 36 years apart that define your career - Champion of Champions '85, and the Gabba '21.

It's a terrific legacy already, though I suspect that your Audi has a lot more mileage left for your next innings in cricket.

Go well and thank you. pic.twitter.com/0RAdSIawIf — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 9, 2021

Once last time.!Both Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri deserve lot's of respect.!This duo has done great job for the last 4years & achieved numerous milestone.! pic.twitter.com/8xdIhRxug6 — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) November 8, 2021