As India beat Namibia to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high, it was the end of an era. Virat Kohli captained his last T20I for India and will step down from the role after the World Cup, the game also marked the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India’s head coach.
India enjoyed a highly successful time under this partnership as they won two consecutive Test series in Australia and are also well-placed to beat England in their own backyard in the longest format of the game.
India also registered wins in the shorter formats all across the world under Kohli and Shastri.
However, India’s failure to win an ICC title has taken the sheen off the duo’s achievements.
Here are some of the reactions to the end of the Kohli-Shastri era in Indian cricket.
