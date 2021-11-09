Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri feels his successor Rahul Dravid has inherited a “great team” and backed him to raise the bar with his wealth of experience as a player and coach.

The T20 World Cup game against Namibia was Shastri’s last day in the office as the head coach.

“There is one thing missing, that is (winning the) ICC tournament. They will get a chance and Rahul Dravid has come as a coach, I wish him all the luck.

“He is a great player, got the stature, he has done the yards as a coach, to further take this team over the next few years and raise the bar,” Shastri said at the virtual post-match media interaction on Monday.

Shastri achieved back-to-back Test series wins in Australia in his tenure but an ICC trophy eluded him and skipper Kohli.

India had a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup as they failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Dravid’s first assignment as head coach would be the home series against New Zealand. The former Indian captain will be tasked as building a team for the 2023 ODI World Cup as well as the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

(With PTI inputs)