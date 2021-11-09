Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal was named captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the India A squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23 November in Bloemfontein.

Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav and Devdutt Padikkal were among the names included.

The team will play three four-day matches during the tour. The Indian senior team is set to tour South Africa for their next assignment.

India A squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India A tour of South Africa Day Date Match Venue Tue-Fri 23rd to 26th Nov 2021 1st Four-day Match Bloemfontein Mon-Thu 29th Nov to 2nd Dec 2021 2nd Four-day Match Bloemfontein Mon-Thu 6th to 9th Dec 2021 3rd Four-day Match Bloemfontein

