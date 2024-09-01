

Six Indian cricketers including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana are set to participate in the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League which kicks off on October 27. The players were picked by different teams in the draft.

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues were both first-round picks with Sharma selected fourth overall by the Melbourne Stars and Rodrigues seventh by the Brisbane Heat.

Mandhana, who was pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers, will be joined by Dayalan Hemalatha who is set to make her WBBL debut with Perth Scorchers as a powerful addition to their top order.

Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia is also gearing up for her WBBL debut with Melbourne Stars, where she’ll team up with national team-mate Sharma.

India all-rounder Shikha Pandey has been signed by Brisbane Heat where she is expected to bring much-needed pace to the squad and strengthen the lower middle order.

Pandey, who is not part of India’s T20 World Cup squad will be available for the entire WBBL season, joining fellow Indian Rodrigues in the Brisbane Heat lineup.

The WBBL will begin on October 27 in Adelaide with the opening match featuring Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat.