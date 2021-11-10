T20 World Cup semifinal, England vs New Zealand live: Williamson opts to bowl, Bairstow opens
All updates from the first semi-final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup, SF 1, England vs NZ: After 2019 heartbreak, can Williamson & Co stop Morgan’s men?
Live updates
England 6/0 after 1 over: Buttler spoils what was turning into a super first over from Southee. Perhaps going for that magic ball and strays onto the pad... flicked away for four.
“Let’s hope we get an ounce of the drama we witnessed in Lord’s two years ago,” begins former England captain Atherton on commentary. That will be enough for a cracker! Bairstow is opening with Buttler. Here we go!
A moment’s silence of Mohan Singh before we have the national anthems.
Abu Dhabi cricket’s long-serving pitch curator passed away on Sunday but the Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as planned. Mohan Singh died on Sunday morning after being in charge of the Abu Dhabi pitches for 15 years.
New Zealand’s strength is their bowling and they’d be delighted to be doing that first in hopes of keeping England to a manageable score. The ODI World Champions have already shown in this tournament they can win batting first, thanks to Jos Buttler’s skills. Set up for a cracking game.
Team news
England XI: Jos Buttler (w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
TOSS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl. Eoin Morgan confirms Jonny Bairstow will open in place of Jason Roy, with Sam Billings slotting in the middle order.
ENG vs NZ H2H in men's T20Is
|Matches
|England won
|NZ won
|Tied
|NR
|T20 World Cup
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|21
|12 (+1)
|7
|1 (England won super over)
|1
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It is semi-final time!
The last time these two teams met in white-ball international cricket in each format.... it went to the Super Over. It needed Super Over and then some in the ODI World Cup final. The last T20I meeting between these two was exactly two years ago and was a series decider as well.
ENG vs NZ at Men's T20I World Cup
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|Match date
|New Zealand won
|5 runs
|Durban
|18 Sep 2007
|England won
|3 wickets
|Gros Islet
|10 May 2010
|England won
|6 wickets
|Pallekele
|29 Sep 2012
|New Zealand won
|9 runs
|Chattogram
|22 Mar 2014
|England won
|7 wickets
|Delhi
|30 Mar 2016