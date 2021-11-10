On Wednesday, social media erupted with the news that Nisha Dahiya, who recently won a bronze medal at the U23 World Championships, was shot dead.

But the tragedy concerned not the U23 World C’ships medallist but a newcomer. Reports shared the name and it took a while before the Wrestling Federation confirmed that the wrestler in question was a different Nisha Dahiya.

“Wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist,” a coach, who travelled with Indian team, told PTI.

Nisha Dahiya also put out a video through the Sports Authority of India for her fans and well-wishers.