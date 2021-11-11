New Zealand entered the final of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over England in a thrilling first semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Chasing 167 to win, Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, while Devon Conway scored a 38-ball 46. James Neesham smashed 27 off 11 runs to play a crucial role in the chase.
England vs New Zealand, as it happened: Mitchell’s brilliance takes NZ into T20 WC final
Chris Woakes (2/36) and Liam Livingstone (2/22) were the most successful bowlers for England.
Earlier, invited to bat, England posted 166/4 riding on Moeen Ali’s 51 not out and some useful contributions from Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17).
For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers.
Here are reactions to New Zealand’s memorable win:
(With inputs from PTI)
