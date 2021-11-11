New Zealand entered the final of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over England in a thrilling first semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing 167 to win, Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, while Devon Conway scored a 38-ball 46. James Neesham smashed 27 off 11 runs to play a crucial role in the chase.

Chris Woakes (2/36) and Liam Livingstone (2/22) were the most successful bowlers for England.

Earlier, invited to bat, England posted 166/4 riding on Moeen Ali’s 51 not out and some useful contributions from Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17).

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers.

Here are reactions to New Zealand’s memorable win:

What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game.



Great knock by Mitchell

who was well supported by Conway & Neesham.



Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals.



Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XYUrJzTpHK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2021

They always had the bowling New Zealand … it was about believing and delivering with their batting in a crunch moment.They did that absolutely brilliantly today @T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS. Another World Cup Final. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 10, 2021

Kolkata 2016 (Final v England):

WI needed 70 runs in the last six, got them



Abu Dhabi 2021 (Semi-final v England):

NZ needed 70 runs in the last six, got them#ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup21 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 10, 2021

Sigh — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 10, 2021

Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals NZ #ENGvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2021

Well played to New Zealand,,,,,,,,,,,again. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 10, 2021

Expecting lit tweets from @JimmyNeesh. Don't disappoint. — Sruthi Ravindranath (@inningsbreak) November 10, 2021

Wow wow wow! Darryl Mitchell, remember the name! You simply beautiful Kiwis. Everyone’s fav team outside their national team pulls off a great chase against the mighty English! It used to be the WI once but now everyone loves the men in black! Super stuff! #ENGvNZ 👍👍😄 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 10, 2021

This is the first time England have lost a World T20 semi-final.



This is the first time New Zealand have won a World T20 semi-final.#ENGvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 10, 2021

Lord's has been overcome. Daryl Mitchell! And Jimmy Neesham. This was worth being here for. What a team this @BLACKCAPS is. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

Remember Daryl Mitchell declined that single from Neesham when he got in the way of Adil Rashid at the non-striker's end.



What a guy. What a team.#NZ | #T20WorldCup | #ENGvNZ — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 10, 2021

Brilliant stuff from @BLACKCAPS. They have qualified for the final in all 3 @ICC events: 2019 WC, 2021 WTC, & now #T20Worldcup.

And please don't call this as NZ punching above their weight etc, it would be a disservice to this team that is as good if not better than most. #ENGvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021

Congrats New Zealand - easy in the end! And Daryl Mitchell does it with a pull for four off Woakes. With 57 needed off four overs, England were favourites, but Neesham tucked into Jordan, and it was plain sailing after that. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) November 10, 2021

What a stunning run chase by the Kiwis. Daryl Mitchell outstanding. James Neesham gave the much needed impetus with a 11 ball 27, monstrous hitting. New Zealand were staring down the barrel when he walked in at 107 for four needing 60 in 29 balls. First finals for Black Caps. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) November 10, 2021

Spectacular finisih by Mitchell! Got to his fifty,almost unnoticed let Nessham tee off and then finished off the chase in style! New Zealand again make an ICC tournament final, nothing but admiration for them. Hard on England, but the Kiwis were just a little better on the night. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2021

Wowwww…what a win. Of course, Mitchell was there till the end to seal it but the game-changer tonight was Jimmy Neesham. The Jordan over. The momentum shifter. Well done, #NZ #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2021

#NZ are the 7th team to reach the final of #T20WorldCup



Among ‘top-8’ teams, South Africa are the only team not to reach final yet. #NZvENG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 10, 2021

England men have been excellent this T20 World Cup. New Zealand SO good themselves and now every chance to become T20 World champs at same time as being World Test champs… which would be quite something #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) November 10, 2021

New Zealand chased down 57 runs in the last four overs, the most any team has successfully chased at the death (17-20) in men's T20Is. And they did with six balls to spare! #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 10, 2021

That Daryl Mitchell shot was so remniscent of Grant Elliot pumping one straight, under such high pressure. Wow #T20WorldCup — Srinath (@srinathb) November 10, 2021

New Zealand last five ICC events:



2016 World T20: Semi-final

2017 CT: Group stage

2019 ODI WC: Runners-up

2019-2021 WTC: Champions

2021 World T20: Reached finals*#ENGvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 10, 2021

'Absolute ecstasy for New Zealand. Agony, agony for England' — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) November 10, 2021

Outstanding, class What a win @BLACKCAPS congratulations 🎉 what a team this is ❤️❤️ @T20WorldCup #Goodboys 👌🤘 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2021

England and New Zealand are one of cricket’s great match-ups — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) November 10, 2021

From where to where. NZ were 36/2 at the end of powerplay. And finish with an over to spare. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) November 10, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)