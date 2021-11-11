T20 World Cup semifinal, PAK vs AUS Live: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan build big opening stand
All the live updates from the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup.
Preview: Unbeaten Pakistan aim to end Australia’s quest for first title
Live updates
PAK 51/0 after 7 overs: Zampa joins the attack and gives Australia a much-needed quiet over, just four singles from it. The leg-spinner varied his length smartly in that over.
Correction: The ball didn’t fall short of Zampa at fine-leg. He put in a dive and got his hands to the ball but it popped out.
PAK 47/0 after 6 overs: Babar with another stylish punch past cover for three before Cummins offers a juicy full-toss to Rizwan and gets flicked for four. Rizwan whips the last ball in the air and it falls just short of Zampa at fine-leg. Another brave effort that, putting in a dive forward to try and make the catch. That was a frenetic powerplay all right!
PAK 38/0 after 5 overs: SIX! Stunning shot from Rizwan! Slightly short of a length from Hazlewood and the right-hander sweeps it for a flat six. That will give him a lot of confidence. Nine runs come from that over.
PAK 29/0 after 4 overs: This time Cummins errs in line and Babar doesn’t miss out again, a stylish flick past the fielder for four. He moves on to 20 off 15. Australia can end the powerplay in a solid position if they get a wicket here.
PAK 21/0 after 3 overs: Dropped! Rizwan comes down the track to Maxwell and goes for a big hit. But he doesn’t connect properly and Warner tracks back from mid-off. He runs at full tilt and puts in a dive to get his hands to it but can’t hold on. Valiant effort that. Babar then ends the over with a sweep over backward square-leg for four.
PAK 11/0 after 2 overs: Shot! Hazlewood pitches it full and wide and Babar plays a sumptuous cover-drive for four. He didn’t get his foot near the pitch of the ball but managed to play a thumping on-the-rise drive through the gap. Class. Meanwhile, Rizwan is yet to get off the mark after facing five deliveries.
PAK 6/0 after 1 over: Four! Starc strays in line and Babar clips it for four to the fine-leg fence. The over started with Rizwan swinging his bat wildly outside off and getting an inside edge to Wade, it ends with Rizwan swinging his bat outside off again and getting beaten.
7.29 pm: We’re ready for play in Dubai! Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are at the crease, Mitchell Starc has the new ball in hand. Are we in for another cracking semi-final? Let’s find out!
7.25 pm: The players are out on the field and it’s time for the national anthems.
Pakistan come into the game on a 16-match T20I winning streak in the UAE but the chasing side has had the advantage in Dubai. In the 11 group games played at Dubai, only one team has successfully managed to defend a score. A stat that Pakistan will have to forget.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
7.03 pm: Both teams remain unchanged.
Toss:
Aaron Finch has won the toss and Australia will bowl first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Australia take on Pakistan in Dubai to decide who will play New Zealand in the final.
The Aaron Finch-led Australian side are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa’s bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan, who have been unpredictably predictable in the tournament.
Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts. Will that change today or will Pakistan march into the final?
Australia
Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: David Warner - 187
Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa - 11
Path to semi-final
Super 12
bt South Africa by 5 wickets
bt Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
lost to England by 8 wickets
bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets
bt West Indies by 8 wickets
Pakistan
Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Babar Azam - 264
Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf - 8
Path to semi-final
Super 12
bt India by 10 wickets
bt New Zealand by 5 wickets
bt Afghanistan by 5 wickets
bt Namibia by 45 runs
bt Scotland by 72 runs