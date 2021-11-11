Field Watch Watch: Canada pay the price for incredible error against USA in chaotic finish to T20 Canada thought they had won the game but USA sneaked an extra run to force a Super Over and claim victory. Scroll Staff An hour ago Twitter @usacricket 📺 WATCH: One of the most dramatic finishes in the history of cricket as USA and Canada played out a match for the ages that went to a Super Over where #TeamUSA🇺🇸 prevailed👀The final over highlights are a MUST WATCH⬇️#CANvUSA🇨🇦🇺🇸 #WeAreUSACricket🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UBqBNTtS7x— USA Cricket (@usacricket) November 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket international cricket use cricket team Canada cricket team Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments