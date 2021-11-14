T20 World Cup final, New Zealand vs Australia live: Kane Williamson ups the ante, reaches fifty
All the updates from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the T20 World Cup here.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final preview: New Zealand and Australia eye first title
Aaron Finch opts to bowl first
Live updates
New Zealand 136/2 after 16 overs: What an over. 8-0-20-2 for Starc in the 2015 final. Has conceded more in 6 deliveries against Williamson here. 22 runs from that over that started with two outside edges for four but then the most delightful pick up shot for six over fine leg.
WOW. Just wow: 4-4-6! Williamson taking Starc to the cleaners. 2021 NZ captain getting revenge for 2015 NZ captain against Mitchell Starc.
Starc back on. 0/28 for him in 2 overs. Will KW keep going after him?
50 in the final 5 seems plausbile now, but NZ will want to get closer to 170.
New Zealand 114/2 after 15 overs: A terrific shot down the ground, flat and hard for six and then a lofted one over cover... Phillips spoils Zampa’s figures a bit but 1/26 in 4 overs in a final is no mean feat.
New Zealand 102/2 after 14 overs: Cummins for his 2nd over and New Zealand keep things simple in that over. The 100 comes up... they perhaps need to keep the foot on the pedal throughout from here.
Big over for NZ thanks to KW. Power-packed.
HALF CENTURY! That Hazlewood drop is getting to be quite costly! The NZ captain goes to his half century off just 32 balls, after starting slowly for the first half of those. Two sixes off two balls from Maxwell, the first of those with a single-hand on the grip. Pantesque.
New Zealand 81/2 after 12 overs: Terrific stuff from Zampa yet again. Phillips is the new batter in.
WICKET! New Zealand 76/2 after 11.1 overs: And just when you thought NZ was on the charge, the big wicket of Guptill. Not his night... 28 off 35 balls! Zampa strikes in the middle overs again, big celebration from the Aussies.
New Zealand 76/1 after 11 overs: *Making a mental note to revisit 11th over of this innings if NZ win tonight* A big over for Black Caps. It starts with a full toss from Starc that is hit straight to Hazlewood by Williamson at long leg, but the pacer parries it over the crossbar like a GK for four. That is followed by a couple more boundaries, one of them a delightful drive past long off and the next a full toss no ball. Free hit is not costly but the over from Starc was.
Kane Williamson 18(19). Martin Guptill 27 (33). Something’s gotta give.
New Zealand 57/1 after 10 overs: Six singles in the Zampa over... wouldn’t usually be a bad thing if NZ were getting their big overs elsewhere. But not happening. That’s one half of the innings done and Australia must feel like they are in dreamland. Even 10 an over from here should feel winnable for the men in yellow.
Zampa on for his 2nd. Drinks break around the corner.
New Zealand 51/1 after 9 overs: Well, New Zealand at least didn’t let Mitch Marsh get away with a quiet over here. Williamson with two superb shots for four, back-to-back, either side of the wicket. Lovely use of the feet.
Australia hoping to sneak in an over from MMarsh here.
New Zealand 40/1 after 8 overs: Nothing too dangerous from Zampa there but feels like NZ are saving everything they can for the later part of the innings.
Time for some Zampa magic? There’s turn on offer. The second leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 4 behind Wanindu Hasaranga.
New Zealand 37/1 after 7 overs: Five singles from the Maxwell over. Maybe New Zealand could use a strategic timeout of some sorts here. Australia will be thrilled with how this is going.
New Zealand 32/1 after 6 overs: The Powerplay overs are done. Australia will be pretty happy with the start to their bowling effort. Five dot balls from Hazlewood to Williamson and a lofted shot for two to avoid a maiden. Not ideal, Black Caps.
First session has been seen off with just one wicket by NZ after a good new ball spell by Hazlewood.
Hazlewood will bowl a third to finish the powerplay
New Zealand 30/1 after 5 overs: Terrific first over from Cummins, Aussies not giving an inch at the moment. A short point right in line with the crease for Williamson to stop him from cutting the ball. The field placements have been spot on from the men in yellow so far.
Cross-seam delivery, and the fingers were rolled ever so slightly. Mitchell fell for it. That is a lovely, subtle change up from Hazlewood. Williamson in the middle.
WICKET! New Zealand 28/1 after 3.5 overs: Speed gun says 131kph but that stopped almost like it was a cutter from Hazlewood. Mitchell gets an outside that almost dies down on Wade but he dives forward to take it. A couple of dot balls preceding that thanks to some clever field placing and it pays off.
New Zealand 23/0 after 3 overs: Six, chance, turn! An eventful over from Maxwell. Mitchell goes down the ground first ball for a six but Maxi comes back well. There is definite turn on offer, one is good enough to get the bottom edge from Guptill. Wade cannot hold on. Those are never easy, keepers will tell you but the deflection wasn’t huge. Wade will be disappointed.
Maxwell, again, in the powerplay with two right-handers in. Will NZ go after him?
New Zealand 13/0 after 2 overs: Four dot balls from Hazlewood and then he gifts a short ball to Guptill that is pulled fine for four. Finishes the over with another dot ball.
New Zealand 9/0 after 1 over: Good little start for NZ, a four for Guptill past point and a well-run three for Mitchell.
No Baz flashbacks for NZ fans: Four for Guptill in the first over from Starc. At this stage, New Zealand are doing better than they did in 2015.
National anthems done, Starc has the new ball i hand. Guptill and Mitchell to get things going.
It’s 1 am in Melbourne, 3 am in Auckland. Some tired employees on a Monday morning across the Tasman Sea tomorrow.
Ashish Magotra: With the toss giving just a huge advantage, it almost seems unfair to NZ. But they are used to being regarded as underdogs and overcoming the odds. Time for them to do it once more.
The pitch for the final is the one right in the middle, so there wouldn’t really be a shorter side to aim at. Shane Watson, who has had a great tournament as a commentator, also reckoned the pitch was dry. And spinners could have a big role. Batting first might not be the worst thing perhaps if there’s not much dew.
We have seen one team in yellow (not considered favourites before a tournament, the squad on the more experienced side) win a tournament in Dubai recently. Will it be another tonight?
Wade had said after the semifinal: I think experience really helps to be able to slow the game down a little bit and be able to dictate what we want to do a little bit more. I think T20 we all thought it was going to be a young man’s game when we came in. But certainly the more experienced players tend to have a little bit more success towards the back end of their careers.
We have seen some special pace bowling performances from left-armers in this tournament... and we have two world class practitioners of the act tonight. Starc vs Boult should be great.
STAT: All 9 night matches at Dubai this T20 World Cup have been won by chasing team. There’s a first time for everything though, eh? Williamson, if he so choses, can fire up his side to break the trend.
Team news
No changes for Australia and for New Zealand, a broken hand means a broken heart for Devon Conway and he is replaced by Tim Seifert who will keep wickets.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
TOSS: Aaron Finch might have had thoughts about batting first and all, but he opts to bowl of course.
The small matter of the toss coming up. Not like it has played a big role in the World Cup so far or anything! But on a serious note, Finch had said after the semifinal he wouldn’t have minded losing the toss and batting first... knockouts, scoreboard pressure, and all that. But he did win the toss and he did chase and they did win, so there’s that.
Eyes on the prize for Jimmy Neesham:
“We’ve got our sights set pretty firmly on the final. Personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I’m sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line.”
You don’t come halfway around the world just to win a semi-final: Neesham
Will Adam Zampa be the match-winner for Australia?
“Even as a 15 or 16-year-old growing up in the country, there was always a city guy that’s better than me or there’s always been someone that turns their leg-spinner more than I do. Even after this tournament, there’ll be another series that comes up and I’ll be underestimated again. I thrive off that.”
I’ve always been underestimated, I thrive off that, says Australia’s Adam Zampa
First T20 International meeting
February 17, 2005, Auckland
– Not only the first ever T20 between the two neighbours but the first ever men’s international to be played in the format.
Australia won by 44 runs in front of 30,000 fans at Eden Park after making 214-5 in their 20 overs.
Captain Ricky Ponting top-scored with an unbeaten 98 off 55 balls with eight fours and five sixes.
Michael Kasprowicz then took 4-29 to steer the Australians to victory despite a fighting 66 by Scott Styris.
“There’s obviously still a lot of work to do in terms of the marketing and where it (T20) fits into international cricket, but certainly from a players’ point of view it’s exciting to play,” said New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming of the new format.— AFP
06.40 pm: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. Two great rivals... and there will be a first-time champion tonight.
For Australia, this is the second appearance in the men’s T20 World Cup final. The women’s team have dominated the T20 World Cups but while the ODI World Cup has often seen Australian men dominate, the shortest format has not been kind to them. So far.
For New Zealand, this is their third straight ICC event final across formats. An incredible record for Kane Willimason’s men... the 2019 ODI World Cup final that ended in heartbreak, the 2021 World Test Championship that saw them triumph against Virat Kohli and Co and now a shot at the T20 World Cup title for the first time.
Promises to be an intriguing battle!