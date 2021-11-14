T20 World Cup final New Zealand vs Australia live: Finch opts to bowl first, Seifert replaces Conway
All the updates from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the T20 World Cup here.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final preview: New Zealand and Australia eye first title
Aaron Finch opts to bowl first
Live updates
No Baz flashbacks for NZ fans: Four for Guptill in the first over from Starc. At this stage, New Zealand are doing better than they did in 2015.
National anthems done, Starc has the new ball i hand. Guptill and Mitchell to get things going.
It’s 1 am in Melbourne, 3 am in Auckland. Some tired employees on a Monday morning across the Tasman Sea tomorrow.
Ashish Magotra: With the toss giving just a huge advantage, it almost seems unfair to NZ. But they are used to being regarded as underdogs and overcoming the odds. Time for them to do it once more.
The pitch for the final is the one right in the middle, so there wouldn’t really be a shorter side to aim at. Shane Watson, who has had a great tournament as a commentator, also reckoned the pitch was dry. And spinners could have a big role. Batting first might not be the worst thing perhaps if there’s not much dew.
We have seen one team in yellow (not considered favourites before a tournament, the squad on the more experienced side) win a tournament in Dubai recently. Will it be another tonight?
Wade had said after the semifinal: I think experience really helps to be able to slow the game down a little bit and be able to dictate what we want to do a little bit more. I think T20 we all thought it was going to be a young man’s game when we came in. But certainly the more experienced players tend to have a little bit more success towards the back end of their careers.
We have seen some special pace bowling performances from left-armers in this tournament... and we have two world class practitioners of the act tonight. Starc vs Boult should be great.
STAT: All 9 night matches at Dubai this T20 World Cup have been won by chasing team. There’s a first time for everything though, eh? Williamson, if he so choses, can fire up his side to break the trend.
Team news
No changes for Australia and for New Zealand, a broken hand means a broken heart for Devon Conway and he is replaced by Tim Seifert who will keep wickets.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
TOSS: Aaron Finch might have had thoughts about batting first and all, but he opts to bowl of course.
The small matter of the toss coming up. Not like it has played a big role in the World Cup so far or anything! But on a serious note, Finch had said after the semifinal he wouldn’t have minded losing the toss and batting first... knockouts, scoreboard pressure, and all that. But he did win the toss and he did chase and they did win, so there’s that.
Eyes on the prize for Jimmy Neesham:
“We’ve got our sights set pretty firmly on the final. Personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I’m sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line.”
You don’t come halfway around the world just to win a semi-final: Neesham
Will Adam Zampa be the match-winner for Australia?
“Even as a 15 or 16-year-old growing up in the country, there was always a city guy that’s better than me or there’s always been someone that turns their leg-spinner more than I do. Even after this tournament, there’ll be another series that comes up and I’ll be underestimated again. I thrive off that.”
I’ve always been underestimated, I thrive off that, says Australia’s Adam Zampa
First T20 International meeting
February 17, 2005, Auckland
– Not only the first ever T20 between the two neighbours but the first ever men’s international to be played in the format.
Australia won by 44 runs in front of 30,000 fans at Eden Park after making 214-5 in their 20 overs.
Captain Ricky Ponting top-scored with an unbeaten 98 off 55 balls with eight fours and five sixes.
Michael Kasprowicz then took 4-29 to steer the Australians to victory despite a fighting 66 by Scott Styris.
“There’s obviously still a lot of work to do in terms of the marketing and where it (T20) fits into international cricket, but certainly from a players’ point of view it’s exciting to play,” said New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming of the new format.— AFP
06.40 pm: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. Two great rivals... and there will be a first-time champion tonight.
For Australia, this is the second appearance in the men’s T20 World Cup final. The women’s team have dominated the T20 World Cups but while the ODI World Cup has often seen Australian men dominate, the shortest format has not been kind to them. So far.
For New Zealand, this is their third straight ICC event final across formats. An incredible record for Kane Willimason’s men... the 2019 ODI World Cup final that ended in heartbreak, the 2021 World Test Championship that saw them triumph against Virat Kohli and Co and now a shot at the T20 World Cup title for the first time.
Promises to be an intriguing battle!