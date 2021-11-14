Indian cricketer Mithali Raj took to social media to share her happiness and gratitude after receiving the Khel Ratna Award on Saturday.

The legendary cricketer, who has played 12 Tests, 220 One-Day Internationals and 89 T20Is in her glittering career, received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind along with 10 other athletes in New Delhi.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mithali reflected on her cricketing journey and said she hopes young girls will look at her and be inspired to chase their dreams.

Mithali, who has a number of records to her name, is the first-ever woman cricketer to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Here’s what Mithali wrote in her Instagram post: