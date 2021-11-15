Australia lifted their first T20 World Cup trophy with a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the title clash which was rendered one-sided by Mitchell Marsh’s blistering 77-run knock, in Dubai on Sunday.
Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs after Australia asked them to bat first.
T20 WC final, NZ vs Aus as it happened: Mitch Marsh guides Australia to elusive title
Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) was impressive yet again.
Opener David Warner’s 38-ball 53 and Marsh’s 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.
Here are reactions to Australia’s win:
Inputs from PTI
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.