Australia lifted their first T20 World Cup trophy with a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the title clash which was rendered one-sided by Mitchell Marsh’s blistering 77-run knock, in Dubai on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs after Australia asked them to bat first.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) was impressive yet again.

Opener David Warner’s 38-ball 53 and Marsh’s 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.

Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal 👏🏆 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2021

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

Congratulations to @CricketAus on winning another @ICC trophy @T20WorldCup and very well played @BLACKCAPS it was pleasure to watch both Kane Mamaa & Warner Kakaa @davidwarner31 🔥🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 14, 2021

#Aus lost Finch and Marsh made the very next over into a big one. Lost Warner and the same treatment meted out in the following over. The ability to counterattack in knockouts is special. Well played, #Aus Zampa and Hazlewood were special throughout #T20WorldCupFinal — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 14, 2021

Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Australia won 6 matches at the T20 World Cup. All by batting second:



8 wickets v New Zealand

5 wickets v Pakistan

8 wickets v West Indies

8 wickets v Bangladesh

7 wickets v Sri Lanka

5 wickets v South Africa#T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 14, 2021

Out of form, too old and slow! 😳🤣 congratulations @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/Ljf25miQiM — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) November 14, 2021

Have to give credit to Australia. Cruising to a World Cup win in a format where they had been completely written off. You could have given me 10 guesses and I wouldn’t have had Aus winning this trophy. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) November 14, 2021

Marsh will never be a reliable player vs quality spin, like even this tournament has shown. For his switch to top 3 to work, he has to show exceptionally aggressive intent vs pace in PP. And that's exactly what he is doing.



Very good from the management and the player. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) November 14, 2021

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) November 14, 2021

Overall Australian players have played least amount of cricket of any team in past 12 months. They are fresh, no injuries & min travel. Players have opted out of tours to remain mentally refreshed. Result = T20 World Champions. Full credit to players, trainers & CA. #AusVsNZ — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) November 14, 2021

Shane Watson is in tears, lots of tough times in recent times, this is emotional moment for all Australian fans and players. pic.twitter.com/8xSFZxmbOG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2021

Massive congratulations to Australia! Well deserved 👏 And well played, New Zealand 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZrjjNdPZKf — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

World Champions eh. Sweet. 🇦🇺 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 14, 2021

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy are now the first couple with both winning the World Cup after getting married.



2018 and 2020 for Healy

2021 for Starc#T20WorldCupFinal — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 14, 2021

Warne won 1 World Cup.

Warner won 2 World Cups.

Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021

Intuition gone wrong !! This team is something els under pressure 🇦🇺 congratulations Australia what a victory ✌️ feel for the black caps #mitchelmarsh outstanding innings along with @davidwarner31 well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvAUS #T20WorldCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2021

Congratulations to both teams on a terrific #ICCT20WorldCup final and tournament !!! In the end the Aussies peaked at the right time & just had to many match winners for NZ. Congrats to @AaronFinch5 & all the Aussie boys ! Very happy for M Marsh too - Great stuff ✅👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 14, 2021

- Congratulations team Australia, worthy champions 🏆



Well done biwi @iamShaniera ❤#T20WorldCupFinal — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 14, 2021

How many of you thought at the start of the tournament that Australia will even come close to winning this #T20WorldCup21 ??? Well done world champion Australia 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 14, 2021

