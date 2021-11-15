Australia lifted their first T20 World Cup trophy with a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the title clash which was rendered one-sided by Mitchell Marsh’s blistering 77-run knock, in Dubai on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs after Australia asked them to bat first.

T20 WC final, NZ vs Aus as it happened: Mitch Marsh guides Australia to elusive title

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) was impressive yet again.

Opener David Warner’s 38-ball 53 and Marsh’s 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.

Here are reactions to Australia’s win:

Inputs from PTI