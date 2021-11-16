New Zealand in India 2021 Watch: Knew he was a special talent – Rahul Dravid recalls Rohit Sharma’s debut under his captaincy Rohit Sharma made his India debut in 2007 against Ireland and Dravid, the new head coach, speaks about his evolution since. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma | BCCI 🎥 Head Coach Rahul Dravid rekindles his first meeting with a young @ImRo45 & lauds the #TeamIndia T20I captain for his contribution towards the Indian cricket. 👏 ☺️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/croLaIElLu— BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2021 Read: Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid on workload management, Virat Kohli’s role in T20Is and more Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid India vs New Zealand Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments