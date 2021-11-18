indian cricket Watch highlights: Smriti Mandhana smashes unbeaten century, equals highest score in WBBL The opener scored a brilliant 114 off 64 balls but Sydney Thunder fell short by 4 runs, the final over bowled by Melbourne Renegades Harmanpreet Kaur. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Twitter/@WBBL Play #WBBL07 Smriti Mandhana scores a brilliant HUNDRED (114 off 64) for Sydney Thunder but Melbourne Renegades win the match with Harmanpreet Kaur, who had smashed 81 off 55, defending 13 in the last over.📸 @WBBL pic.twitter.com/S1BOtbojOr— The Field (@thefield_in) November 17, 2021 Smriti Mandhana has equalled Ashleigh Gardner's record for the highest WBBL score ever! For her stunning century, she's the @WeberBBQAusNZ Player of the Match #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/mcctQ1cOj8— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Smriti Mandhana WBBL cricket Women's Big Bash League Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments