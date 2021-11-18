Celebrated sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia died at the age of 68 on Thursday due to health complications.

Kapadia was suffering from a motor neurone disease. Widely regarded as the voice of Indian football, he was confined to his home for the last two years and was on life support since last month.

“We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP,” said All India Football Federation in a tweet.

We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball ⚽ #RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021

Last year, Kapadia had received a grant of Rs 4 lakh from the sports ministry to cover his medical expenses after the Delhi University failed to clear his pension fund even after four decades of service.

Kapadia had been sanctioned the financial assistance from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

We, at SC East Bengal, are deeply saddened by the news of Novy Kapadia's passing. The voice of Indian football, you will be missed, Sir.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dVppGFHLD3 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 18, 2021

Kapadia is the author of Barefoot To Boots and The Many Lives Of Indian Football, among other books.