Considered an authority on Indian football, veteran commentator and former Delhi University professor Novy Kapadia died in Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 68.

He is not survived by any immediate family member after the death of his sister.

Kapadia, who has covered nine FIFA World Cups, was on ventilator for the last month.

The eminent football expert and author had been suffering from a motor neurone disease, a rare condition that causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time.

Rendered immobile because of the condition, he was confined to his house for the last two years.

Kapadia was left bed-ridden for the last couple of years and was most recently in the news due to issues with his pension, prompting former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene and provide a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh.

He was involved in commentary for decades and it was not just restricted to football. He has been a part of the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and other multi-sport events.

Kapadia, who founded the Ashoka Club and played active football in the local league, was held in high esteem by the players, officials, scribes and everyone else associated with Indian football and beyond.

He was sought after for his knowledge and experience in the sport and it is encapsulated in his seminal book, Barefoot To Boots: The Many Lives Of Indian Football.

He also authored The Football Fanatic’s Essential Guide in 2014.

Here are tributes that poured in for Kapadia on Thursday:

Novy Kapadia's passing is the loss of an institution. He brought the game closer to all of us in a way that was unique to him. He will always be a chapter in Indian football history that we will turn to often. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 18, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Novy Kapadia sir. It was a privilege to have worked with him and to have known him personally. His valuable contribution to Indian football will forever be remembered.#RIP #IndianFootball https://t.co/qsofJiyaA0 — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) November 18, 2021

Today we lost a wonderful human being, a wonderful font of Indian football knowledge and a wonderful friend who I would turn to on a regular basis for information……you will be missed 🙏🏼 #NovyKapadia pic.twitter.com/0nHYHOjPgd — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) November 18, 2021

Novy Kapadia loved all sport, but football was part of him. You could see joy reflected on him when he talked football; in any case with Novy joy and happiness was rarely far away. Few gave as much to his profession as Novy did. A sports lover of the greatest purity. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 18, 2021

Rest In Peace, Novy Kapadia sir. The world of sport will be poorer in your absence. Om Shanti 🙌🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 18, 2021

A soft spoken, erudite, old-school journalist, teacher and great lover of good food. Novy Kapadia will be missed by all those who knew him, read him and were his students. — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) November 18, 2021

Novy Kapadia had a different charm whenever he spoke about Indian football where you just had to sit back and listen. Fond memories of him from the NFL and i-league days. His voice will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Sir🙏🏻 — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) November 18, 2021

Novy Kapadia, who passed away today, was one of the world’s genuinely nice men. Always smiling, always helpful. We both wrote for Sportsworld magazine in the 1980s and his love for football was something to behold. I will miss him. — Rohit Brijnath (@rohitdbrijnath) November 18, 2021

@NovyKapadia has always been so helpful. I remember once asking him casually that a cricket book like his football fanatics will be a good idea and he promptly connected me to the publisher. Such generosity is so rare. Thanks, @JaspreetSSahni for your visit. https://t.co/0nK3V8QJgP pic.twitter.com/64cTja74Yy — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) October 17, 2021

India’s finest football chronicler, teacher to many and just about the nicest man you could hope to meet, my friend Novy Kapadia has passed away. He will be much missed. Prayers. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/diNlKu6UqM — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 18, 2021

Never met a man who knew more about sport than Novy Kapadia. Not just an encyclopaedia of football, his knowledge of athletics and hockey was unparalleled. So many memories of working with him over the years. Travel well, Sir. pic.twitter.com/w84q3OV2rN — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 18, 2021

First met Novy Kapadia 25 years ago in Jabalpur & was amazed at this DU professor who was an authority on Indian football. Few have given so selflessly to Indian football. RIP my friend, I can almost hear your voice in my head commenting excitedly on a Kolkata derby — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 18, 2021

Novy Kapadia was immensely kind. He mingled with football fans indiscriminately, generous with his time and analysis. You could engage him on a local match in Delhi to the World Cup final, and he would speak about it with equal enthusiasm. — Priyansh (@Privaricate) November 18, 2021

#NovyKapadia’s contribution to Indian sport, particularly football, is immeasurable. He was driven by passion and commitment, without bothering about what he got in return. Go well my friend. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 18, 2021

A sad day for Indian football as the fraternity loses a renowned commentator and expert.



Rest in peace, Novy Kapadia. pic.twitter.com/4npPKbYIwS — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 18, 2021

The Bengaluru FC family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Novy Kapadia, whose voice and enthusiasm for Indian football will forever remain in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/XAT4gYG71v — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 18, 2021

We, at SC East Bengal, are deeply saddened by the news of Novy Kapadia's passing. The voice of Indian football, you will be missed, Sir.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dVppGFHLD3 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 18, 2021

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Novy Kapadia.



He gave his best to the beautiful game, and his words as the Voice of Indian Football will forever echo in our ears 💙



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/l8h53SanMn — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 18, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Novy Kapadia.



The Voice of Indian Football will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WwXGWnvUca — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 18, 2021

Your voice and words will continue to resonate in the Indian football fraternity. Rest in peace, Novy Kapadia 🙏 https://t.co/HGwoMHNQrt — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 18, 2021

We are saddened to inform you that Novy Kapadia, the pioneer Indian football journalist, veteran commentator, and football pundit often regarded as the 'Voice of Indian football', has passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cVLr6Fvf9W — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 18, 2021

We, at Odisha FC, are saddened by the demise of renowned football writer and commentator Novy Kapadia.



Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C44hRPiF8r — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 18, 2021

GKFC family is saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, journalist, commentator, and football pundit.

His contribution to Indian football is immeasurable and will undoubtedly motivate more generations to take up the beautiful sport. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dI3BZgdjUR — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) November 18, 2021

All of us at Hyderabad FC are saddened by the demise of the legendary Novy Kapadia.



Indian football will miss you sir 🙏 https://t.co/P6JEN4pLgm — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 18, 2021

Besides his involvement in sports, Kapadia was also a former professor at SGTB Khasla College, Delhi University. He was Deputy Proctor of the university from 2003-2010.

The Indian football fraternity was devastated by the news of his death.

“We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of Indian Football,” the All India Football Federation tweeted.

Top clubs such as Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters too expressed their shock and sadness, calling it a massive loss for Indian football.

Football Delhi too mourned the death of Kapadia who was often referred to as the “voice of Indian football”.

“Novy Kapadia made an unparallel contribution to football in Delhi, he represented Delhi State Team in the Junior National Championship and played in the Delhi league for many years,” Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said in a statement.

“Novy was a legend in many respect, his passion and dedication for football can’t be expressed in words. Indian football has lost a legend, who was married to football and his connection with football was very deep rooted.

“I haven’t come across a second person in Indian football who commanded such an authority and respect. Novy was our inspiration, his writing, commenting, expert opinions, etc were greatly inspiring to each of us in Indian football. His departure is a big loss for Delhi football in particular.”

In Kapadia’s memory, Football Delhi will hold a prayer meeting at the Ambedkar Stadium on Monday.

Inputs from PTI