Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu exited the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after losing in straight games in the semi-finals against Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi, in Bali on Saturday.

Even though Sindhu had a superior 12-7 head-to-head record against the Japanese shuttler going into Friday’s tie, having won both the meetings between the two this year, the Indian struggled to match her rival on the day, losing 13-21, 9-21 in a one-sided duel that lasted just 32 minutes.

Sindhu, seeded third, was not at her best and trailed her Japanese opponent from the start in both the games.

In the second game, Sindhu had a brief lead before Yamaguchi dominated her rival all throughout to seal the issue in her favour.

The Japanese will now play the winner of the other semifinal between fourth seed An Seyoung and Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

India’s challenge in the event now rests on Kidambi Srikanth, who will play third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men’s singles semifinals.

