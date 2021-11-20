Extending their astounding record, Railways defeated Karnataka by eight wickets in the final on Saturday to bag the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over competition, for the 13th time.

Nuzhat Parween crunches a cover drive and Railways have their 13th domestic one-day title. The juggernaut rolls on. Incredible! They were far too good today. #SeniorOneDayTrophy pic.twitter.com/bp89YFwNqp — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) November 20, 2021

Railways captain Mithali Raj won the toss in overcast conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and elected to field first.

The Karnataka innings simply never got going and they were bowled out for 74 in 38 overs. The star with the ball for Railways was Renuka Singh.

The right-arm pacer was devastating with the new ball and returned with figures of 4/14 from seven overs.

For Karnataka, Niki Prasad, batting at No 8, was the top-scorer with 21 runs from 72 deliveries.

In reply, opener S Meghana got a 43-ball 36 to set up the chase for Railways. Nuzhat Parween (20 off 38) and D Hemalatha (17 off 23) then remained unbeaten to take their side to victory in 22.2 overs.

The competition has had 15 completed editions in history, with Railways not managing to emerge as champions on just two occasions.

List of Women's Senior One Day Trophy winners Season Winner Runner up 2006–07 Railways Mumbai 2007–08 Railways Maharashtra 2008–09 Railways Maharashtra 2009–10 Railways Delhi 2010–11 Railways Mumbai 2011–12 Delhi Hyderabad 2012–13 Railways Uttar Pradesh 2013–14 Railways Mumbai 2014–15 Railways Odisha 2015–16 Railways Mumbai 2016–17 Railways Maharashtra 2017–18 Railways Delhi 2018–19 Bengal Andhra 2019-20 N/A (Season not completed) 2020-21 Railways Jharkhand 2021-22 Railways Karnataka

