Extending their astounding record, Railways defeated Karnataka by eight wickets in the final on Saturday to bag the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over competition, for the 13th time.

Railways captain Mithali Raj won the toss in overcast conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and elected to field first.

The Karnataka innings simply never got going and they were bowled out for 74 in 38 overs. The star with the ball for Railways was Renuka Singh.

The right-arm pacer was devastating with the new ball and returned with figures of 4/14 from seven overs.

For Karnataka, Niki Prasad, batting at No 8, was the top-scorer with 21 runs from 72 deliveries.

In reply, opener S Meghana got a 43-ball 36 to set up the chase for Railways. Nuzhat Parween (20 off 38) and D Hemalatha (17 off 23) then remained unbeaten to take their side to victory in 22.2 overs.

The competition has had 15 completed editions in history, with Railways not managing to emerge as champions on just two occasions.

List of Women's Senior One Day Trophy winners

Season  Winner  Runner up 
2006–07  Railways  Mumbai 
2007–08  Railways  Maharashtra 
2008–09  Railways  Maharashtra 
2009–10  Railways  Delhi 
2010–11  Railways  Mumbai 
2011–12  Delhi  Hyderabad 
2012–13  Railways  Uttar Pradesh 
2013–14  Railways  Mumbai 
2014–15  Railways  Odisha 
2015–16  Railways  Mumbai 
2016–17  Railways  Maharashtra 
2017–18  Railways  Delhi 
2018–19  Bengal  Andhra 
2019-20  N/A (Season not completed) 
2020-21  Railways  Jharkhand
2021-22 Railways Karnataka

More to follow