Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, bringing to an end the Norwegian’s trophyless three years in charge at Old Trafford. It was widely reported after a defeat against at Watford that the manager himself termed embarrassing. The 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road proved to be the decisive blow as United’s wretched recent form continued.
Here are some reactions to the end of the former United striker’s reign as manager:
“Thank you my friend for making us believe again in Manchester United. Unfortunately when you don’t get the results people forget what you done for this club but to all the players I’m coming for you now.— Patrice Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014, believes the players have to take more responsibility.
“All the best my friend.. what ever people say you will always be a Manchester United legend. You have put your heart and soul into bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.”— -- Andy Cole, who won a historic treble alongside Solskjaer in 1999.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.