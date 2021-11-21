Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, bringing to an end the Norwegian’s trophyless three years in charge at Old Trafford. It was widely reported after a defeat against at Watford that the manager himself termed embarrassing. The 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road proved to be the decisive blow as United’s wretched recent form continued.

Here are some reactions to the end of the former United striker’s reign as manager:

“Thank you my friend for making us believe again in Manchester United. Unfortunately when you don’t get the results people forget what you done for this club but to all the players I’m coming for you now. — Patrice Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014, believes the players have to take more responsibility.

“All the best my friend.. what ever people say you will always be a Manchester United legend. You have put your heart and soul into bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.” — -- Andy Cole, who won a historic treble alongside Solskjaer in 1999.

🗣 "If there was a world-class manager sat on the shelf ready to go, Ole would have been gone by now... Man Utd never would have appointed Antonio Conte"@GNev2 says Man Utd "don't have a plan for the next manager" to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/NCZa1SZXTy — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 21, 2021

Would've loved nothing more to see it work out under Ole, shame it's come to this but it's been coming. Was probably due a few weeks ago.



Right decision but no hope these clowns get the next appointment correct either. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) November 21, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjær leaving Carrington few minutes ago. “It’s been an honour to work for Man United”, he said to the fans. 🔴 #MUFC



📸👇🏻 @lukesellers98 pic.twitter.com/Ni6Yqmfvkv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2021

Paul McCartney would be a left-field choice pic.twitter.com/yjnAdle8Lh — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 20, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, as expected, no longer at the wheel.



Michael Carrick will take charge of the team while Manchester United look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 21, 2021

Best wishes to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Gave it a good shot and looked to be on the right lines, but the last two months have been horrendous under him. Sad that it came to this. Paris was incredible. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) November 21, 2021

After spending a total of 140 million euros to bring in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window… https://t.co/IZIyPSOo75 — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) November 21, 2021

Donny van de Beek hadn’t scored since his debut in September 2020.



His second Manchester United goal arrived in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game 😳 pic.twitter.com/3iQBoNSOFJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2021

It's sad it didn't work out.



But those 17 games at the start of Solskjaer's reign, that special night in Paris and chants of 'Ole's at the wheel', were a bright light in a fairly dim post-Sir Alex Era.



Thank you for the memories Ole ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pIm6iqeggK — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 21, 2021

Ultimately what did for Solskjaer was United stopped getting penalties to get him out of trouble. They have been awarded only one this season in 17 games and they missed it. They had 18 last season and 22 the season before that. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 21, 2021

The story of Solskjær at United should serve as a warning to other big European clubs looking to hire moderately successful managers from the Norwegian league. — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) November 21, 2021

Club legend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dhef4U0T2A — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 21, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last Premier League win as Man Utd manager was against Nuno Espirito Santo, whose last Premier League win as Tottenham manager was against Dean Smith, whose last Premier League win as Aston Villa manager was against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) November 21, 2021

17 - Manchester United have won just 17 points in their opening 12 league games this season; their second-worst start to a Premier League campaign, ahead of only 2019-20 when they had 16 points under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Theme. pic.twitter.com/EwgDgAgzXX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2021

Bruno Fernandes gesturing towards the crowd that ‘it’s all of us’ and not all on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is absolutely immense of him. Huge respect for that 👏🏼 — Annemarie Dray (@AnnemarieDray) November 20, 2021

Bruno Fernandes defended Solskjaer until the very end...



(via @1hamedm) pic.twitter.com/b03DjqD43W — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 21, 2021

You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful.



Thankyou for everything boss.



Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021

I want to give a major shout out, and a huge thank you to the living legend that is Ole Gunnar Solskjær!

Ole you are forever, Sir!

Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend!

Thank you Ole ❤️ @ManUtd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2021

"This was inevitable the way the team has gone backwards after a very, very excitable transfer window."



"It's unfortunate for a man like Ole but it's the way football goes."@RioFerdy5 gives his verdict on the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/AOuZLQWjuk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2021

Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cseYVIFgqK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2021

Whatever his faults, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed Manchester United with good intentions. He clearly cared, restored spirit + the football could be fun.



He was unable to meet expectations, but final wretched scene is an indictment on those who let situation get that far. #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) November 21, 2021