Tamil Nadu defended their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy title on Monday as a sensational last-ball six from Shahrukh Khan helped them defeat Karnataka by four wickets in the final.
Needing five runs to win off the last ball, Khan, just as he did in the previous season, hit the winning runs for Tamil Nadu as they became champions of India’s premier domestic T20 competition once again.
Skipper Vijay Shankar won the toss as Tamil Nadu opted to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Karnataka posted a total of 151/7 thanks to middle order runs from Abhinav Manohar (46 off 37) and Praveen Dubey (33 off 25).
Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu as he took the new ball and returned with superb figures of 3/12 from his four overs.
In reply, N Jagadeesan got a 46-ball 41 at the top of the order before Khan’s unbeaten 33 off 15 sealed the deal for Tamil Nadu.
