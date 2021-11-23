Virat Kohli’s 71st century.

Like the unnamed narrator in the Fight Club (I am Jack’s complete lack of surprise etc, so on), the impending 71st international century of the Indian batting superstar has taken a life of its own. On November 23, 2019 when Bangladesh were at the receiving end of a century in the pink-ball Test against India at Eden Gardens, it would have taken a brave human to predict Kohli would not add to his list since.

And here we are, two complete years in international cricket later, Kohli is still on 70 centuries.

“HAIL KING KOHLI! Records keep coming for the Run Machine no matter what the format is. The 1st Indian to hit hundred in pink ball Test,” reads the description of the bcci.tv video for Kohli’s century in Kolkata that day.

He has constantly maintained that centuries are secondary for him and he will take an India win over a personal milestone every time he steps out. But for his legion of fans, the wait has gone on excruciatingly long. At one point, the idea of Kohli equalling or bettering Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries seemed a matter of when and not if. But now, with Kohli 33 years old and already speaking about maintaining his workload and not playing when he loses the fire within, it doesn’t seem like a foregone conclusion.

(Note: Scroll horizontally or swipe right to view columns in the tables below)

Most international centuries Player Total innings Most 100s Sachin Tendulkar (INDIA) 782 100 Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC) 668 71 Virat Kohli (INDIA) 494 70 Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 666 63 Jacques Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 617 62

Since Kohli’s 70th ton, which was his 27th in Test cricket, he has scored 1989 runs in 56 innings across formats, going past fifty 20 times. His highest score in this period is 94* which, in fact, is the first innings he played after that Eden Gardens ton – in a T20I against West Indies.

Kohli's international stats (all 3 formats) Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 Career 445 494 23161 254* 55.14 70 118 Since Nov 23, 2019 (all formats) 50 56 1989 94* 40.59 0 20 Tests since Nov 23, 2019 12 21 563 74 26.80 0 5 ODIs since Nov 23, 2019 15 15 649 89 43.26 0 8 T20Is since Nov 23, 2019 23 20 777 94* 59.76 0 7

Kohli's international innings since last ton Score region Number of innings* 90 and more 1 80-89 5 70-79 6 60-69 3 50-59 5 10-49 20 1-10 11 0s 5 (Including not outs)

Today, two years ago, at the Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli registered his 70th international century when he made 136 in the d/n Test match against Bangladesh.

Since then his international record...

In his international cricket career, this is by some distance his leanest patch. Only in 2008, when he made his international debut and played just 5 innings, did he go without a century before 2020 and 2021. While 2020 saw minimal cricket around the globe, 2021 has not seen him reach his best yet either with just over a month left to go. This two-year period stands out especially so because it came after a stunning run of 36 centuries he scored in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 combined. In 2018, in fact, he had stunning conversion rate of going into three figures 11 out of the 20 times he reached 50 in an innings.

Kohli's international career by calendar year Inns Runs HS 100 50 2008 5 159 54 0 1 2009 8 325 107 1 2 2010 25 1021 118 3 7 2011 47 1644 117 4 10 2012 46 2186 183 8 10 2013 43 1913 119 6 10 2014 47 2286 169 8 12 2015 37 1307 147 4 3 2016 41 2595 235 7 13 2017 52 2818 243 11 10 2018 47 2735 160* 11 9 2019 46 2455 254* 7 14 2020 24 842 89 0 7 2021* 26 875 80* 0 10 *Ongoing

While it is clearly the leanest patch in Kohli’s career, the question then is how does it compare with the rest of batters in international cricket? It throws up some interesting numbers. Kohli is joint 2nd-most on this list in that period, with his 20 fifty-plus scores bettered only by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Going by the frequency of fifty-plus scores across formats with a cut off of 10 such scores (Total innings played per No. of 50+ innings), Kohli is still fifth best in the world.

Most intn'l runs since Nov 23, 2019 Player Inns Runs Babar Azam 59 2777 Joe Root 46 2475 Mohammad Rizwan 59 2184 Rohit Sharma 48 2083 Virat Kohli 56 1989 KL Rahul 47 1977 Quinton de Kock 49 1948 Jos Buttler 54 1697 Rassie van der Dussen 49 1674 David Warner 35 1639

Most intn'l 50-plus scores since Nov 23, 2019 Player Inns 100s 50-plus scores Babar Azam 59 7 28 KL Rahul 47 4 20 Virat Kohli 56 0 20 Mohammad Rizwan 59 2 19 RG Sharma 48 4 17

Frequency of 50-plus scores in intn't cricket Player Inns 50+ Frequeny of 50+plus scores Marnus Labuschagne 27 13 2.08 Babar Azam 59 28 2.11 KL Rahul 47 20 2.35 Tamim Iqbal 29 12 2.42 Virat Kohli 56 20 2.80

Clearly, the slump is relative in international cricket and only becomes pronounced with his own lofty standards of the past.

The real recent lows for Kohli have come in Test cricket, a format that he relishes the most evidently. His five 50-plus scores in that period is the joint 21st in the list. His strong suit has been in the ODIs historically and even during this period, no man has scored more 50-plus knocks than Kohli (8, joint-best with Shai Hope and KL Rahul). Clearly, in ODIs he has still maintained a great record. The T20I century continues to remain elusive for him but his overall numbers are still decent, with seven T20I 50-plus scores putting him joint sixth.

There have been some close calls for Kohli in the intervening period but given that he will be coming back after a break, and increasingly more conscious of keeping a manageable workload, and that it will be in Mumbai for a home Test match, it would once again take a brave human to bet against the century wait coming to an end.

