Defending champions India will look to make 2021 a truly memorable year for field hockey in the country, as they host the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup that gets underway in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

A top two finish is the only way to secure a place in the competition quarter-finals and thus maintain hopes of Junior World Cup glory. The opening match of the tournament will see Belgium facing South Africa on 24 November at the Kalinga Stadium. India’s first match is against France on the opening day. The competition final will be played on 5 December.

England, Australia and New Zealand are notable absentees from the event that will be played behind closed doors.

Pool A: Belgium, Chile, Malaysia, South Africa Pool B: Canada, France, India, Poland Pool C: Korea, Netherlands, Spain, USA Pool D: Argentina, Egypt, Germany, Pakistan

Pool B

Canada, France, host nation India and Poland feature in Pool B.

India

How they qualified: Host nation

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 1st, 2013 – 10th, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 4th, 2001 – 1st, 1997 – 2nd, 1985 – 5th, 1982 – 5th, 1979 – 5th

About the team: Following their title success at the 2016 Men’s Junior World Cup in Lucknow, reigning champions and competition hosts India have set their sights on retaining their crown at Bhubaneswar’s magnificent Kalinga Stadium. India’s victory in Lucknow – their second Junior World Cup title, adding to the one claimed at the 2001 competition in Hobart, Australia – was a remarkable upturn in form, with the team having only managed a lowest-ever 10th place finish at the 2013 competition in New Delhi. With the senior men’s team having taken bronze at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, doing so with a side containing numerous Junior World Cup champions from 2016, success in Bhubaneswar would only serve to reinforce India’s re-emergence as a global hockey powerhouse.

Canada

How they qualified: Nominated as reserve team (following withdrawal of Australia & New Zealand)

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 16th, 2013 – 16th, 2001 – 16th, 1985 – 12th, 1982 – 8th

About the team: With USA taking the first reserve spot due their third-place finish at the Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Canada were awarded second reserve spot by virtue of being the best team in the FIH World Rankings (Seniors) not yet qualified for the competition. Canada were unfortunate to miss out on a medal in Chile, losing the bronze medal match against the USA only by a shoot-out. Jagpreet Singh was a star performer in that competition, scoring four times for his country. Canada have competed in five Junior World Cup competitions, with their best performance being an eighth-place finish in 1982.

France

How they qualified: 6th Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019

Junior World Cup history: 2013 – 2nd, 2011 – 10th, 1985 – 8th, 1979 – 7th

About the team: It has been eight years since France stunned the hockey world by claiming the silver medal at the 2013 Men’s Junior World Cup in New Delhi, with their fairy-tale run being ended by Christopher Rühr’s Germany in the final. It was a staggering performance, and after missing the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, France are back again and dreaming big. A sixth-place finish at the EuroHockey Junior Championships 2019 in Valencia proved just enough for a ticket to their fifth Junior World Cup competition. With the Olympic Games Paris 2024 less than three years away, the French players will all be hoping to force their way into the thoughts of senior men’s head coach Fred Soyez, the man charged with guiding the team into a once-in-a-lifetime home Olympics.

Poland

How they qualified: Nominated as reserve team

Junior World Cup history: 2009 – 10th, 2005 – 14th

About the team: With England withdrawing from the competition due to Covid-19 related complications, their place in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 has been handed to fellow Europeans Poland. It is a fantastic opportunity for the Poles, who will be determined to make a big impression on Indian soil. Poland have featured in two previous editions of the Men’s Junior World Cup, finishing 14th at Rotterdam 2005 and 10th at the 2009 event in Singapore and Malaysia. Known for their structure and wonderful close skills, Poland are more than capable of causing upsets.

Pool A

Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa feature in Pool A.

Belgium

How they qualified: 5th Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 2nd, 2013 – 6th, 2009 – 11th, 2005 – 11th, 1997 – 12th, 1985 – 11th

About the team: Following their silver medal at the 2016 Men’s Junior World Cup competition in Lucknow, India – Belgium’s greatest performance in the competition – the Junior Red Lions will be determined to go one place better this time around. A far from perfect fifth place finish at the 2019 EuroHockey Junior Championship in Valencia, Spain was enough for Belgium to book their ticket to Bhubaneswar, the Indian city where their senior team created history by winning the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in 2018. With the senior men’s team now also the Olympic champions, this next generation of Belgian hockey could well feel suitably inspired to make their mark.

Chile

How they qualified: 1st Place: 2021 Men’s Junior Pan American Championship

Junior World Cup history: 2009 – 17th, 2005 – 15th, 2001 – 15th, 1985 – 14th, 1979 – 12th

About the team: Chile created a little bit of history at the 2021 Men’s Junior Pan American Championship, which was played in August on home in Santiago. The team became junior continental champions for the very first time, defeating defending champions Argentina – who had won all 11 previous editions of the competition – in the final thanks to a drama-filled shoot-out after the title match finished with the scores locked at 1-1. It was a landmark moment for the young team, inspired by the goal-scoring exploits of Andrés Pizarro, who netted seven times to finish at the tournament’s top scorer as Chile qualified for the Junior World Cup for the first time since 2009. As the Junior Pan American champions, Chile have every reason to feel confident about their chances of success in Bhubaneswar.

Malaysia

How they qualified: Nominated by Asian Hockey Federation

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 11th, 2013 – 4th, 2009 – 12th, 2005 – 10th, 2001 – 12th, 1993 – 11th, 1989 – 6th, 1985 – 10th, 1982 – 4th, 1979 – 4th

About the team: Malaysia – who will host the 2023 edition of this event – have competed in all but one of the 11 FIH Men’s Junior World Cup tournaments staged to date, with their performances being a very mixed bag. On three occasions they just missed out on the podium, finishing fourth in 1979, 1982 and 2013, but have also endured some difficult campaigns where they have finished towards the bottom of the standings. With flair players aplenty, they can hurt any team in the world and are not to be under-estimated. Malaysia’s place in the competition was confirmed by being nominated by the Asian Hockey Federation following the unfortunate Covid-19 related cancellation of the 2021 Junior Asia Cup, which acted as the qualification competition for the Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

South Africa

How they qualified: Nominated by African Hockey Federation

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 10th, 2013 – 12th, 2009 – 15th, 2005 – 13th, 2001 – 11th

About the team: Like Egypt, South Africa’s Men’s Junior World Cup ticket came courtesy of a nomination by the African Hockey Federation (AfHF). Following the cancellation of the Junior Africa Cup 2021 in Namibia due to the ongoing Covid-19 global health pandemic, AfHF based their selection on the results of the 2016 Junior Africa Cup, where South Africa finished in second place. They made their Junior World Cup debut at the Hobart 2001 (AUS) event and have competed in every subsequent competition, with their 10th place finish at Lucknow 2016 being their best to date. South Africa’s senior team turned heads at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with some scintillating attacking performances. Can the juniors do the same?

Pool C

Netherlands, Korea, Spain and USA feature in Pool C.

Netherlands

How they qualified: 3rd Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 7th, 2013 – 3rd, 2009 – 2nd, 2005 – 5th, 2001 – 8th, 1997 – 7th, 1993 – 4th, 1989 – 9th, 1985 – 2nd, 1982 – 6th, 1979 – 3rd

About the team: Remarkably, the Netherlands are yet to win a men’s Junior World Cup title, a statistic that they will be determined to change at this year’s competition in Bhubaneswar. The silver medallists from 1985 and 2009 finished in seventh position at the 2016 competition in Lucknow and arrive back in India for this event as bronze medallists from the EuroHockey Junior Championship 2019, where they defeated Spain 3-1 in the 3-4 play-off game thanks to strikes from Pepijn Scheen, Jim van de Venne and Valentijn Charbon. Could this be the year when the end their Men’s Junior World Cup title drought?

Korea

How they qualified: Nominated by Asian Hockey Federation

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 14th, 2013 – 8th, 2009 – 7th, 2005 – 8th, 2001 – 7th, 1993 – 9th, 1989 – 4th

About the team: Korea take to the men’s FIH Junior World Cup stage for the eighth time, having previously finished as high as fourth (1989) and as low as 14th (2016). Their disappointing display at Lucknow 2016 was an anomaly which they will be keen to rectify here as they return to Indian soil to compete at the Kalinga Stadium. Korea’s place in the competition was confirmed by being nominated by the Asian Hockey Federation following the Covid-19 related cancellation of the 2021 Junior Asia Cup, which acted as the qualification competition for the Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Spain

How they qualified: 4th Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 6th, 2013 – 13th, 2009 – 8th, 2005 – 3rd, 2001 – 5th, 1997 – 8th, 1993 – 7th, 1989 – 8th, 1982 – 7th, 1979 – 9th

About the team: A fourth place finish at the 2019 EuroHockey Junior Championship on home soil in Valencia saw Spain just miss out on a medal but was enough for them to secure a Junior World Cup berth. The Junior Red Sticks were defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands in their bronze medal game, but their form in the group phase certainly caught the eye, beating Belgium and Poland whilst drawing with England to finish top of Pool A. Spain have competed in ten of the 11 Men’s Junior World Cup competitions played to date, with bronze at the Rotterdam 2005 event being the pinnacle of their achievements in this tournament.

USA

How they qualified: Nominated as reserve team (following withdrawal of Australia & New Zealand)

Junior World Cup history: 2009 – 20th, 1989 – 11th

About the team: Following Australia and New Zealand’s withdrawal due to COVID-related international travel restrictions put in place by their respective governments, USA were awarded the first-reserve spot FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. Based on their bronze medal winning display at the recent Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago (CHI), they could prove to be a very dangerous team in Bhubaneswar. The team is coached by USA all-time great Pat Harris, while Jatin Sharma – USA’s top scorer in Santiago – could be a player to watch.

Pool D

Argentina, Germany and Pakistan – all previous winners of the competition – are joined by Egypt as representatives from four different continents meet in Pool D.

Argentina

How they qualified: 2nd Place: 2021 Men’s Junior Pan American Championship

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 5th, 2013 – 11th, 2009 – 6th, 2005 – 1st, 2001 – 2nd, 1997 – 6th, 1993 – 6th, 1989 – 5th, 1985 – 7th, 1979 – 6th

About the team: Argentina’s sensational winning streak in the Men’s Junior Pan American Championship finally came to an end in Santiago earlier this year, with hosts Chile defeating the Argentines in the final to deny them a 12th straight title, a run that started back in Mexico City in 1978. However, that loss could well prove to be a motivating factor, as Argentina aim to add a second Junior World Cup title to the one claimed at the Rotterdam 2005 (NED) event. The team finished fifth at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India, where current senior stars Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Agustin Bugallo and Thomas Habif were all involved. Bruno Stellato impressed in Santiago with four penalty corner conversion in four matches, so could be a player to watch in Bhubaneswar.

Egypt

How they qualified: Nominated by African Hockey Federation

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 15th, 2013 – 15th, 2009 – 14th, 2005 – 12th, 1997 – 9th, 1993 – 12th, 1989 – 10th, 1985 – 12th

About the team: With the Junior Africa Cup 2021 in Namibia cancelled due to Covid-19, Egypt’s place at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 came courtesy of a nomination by the African Hockey Federation based on their superb title victory at the Junior Africa Cup in 2016. The Bhubaneswar competition will be their fifth successive Junior World Cup competition and their eighth in total, only missing the 1979, 1982 and 2001 competitions. A ninth-place finish at Milton Keynes 1997 (ENG) is their best performance to date, but the team will have high hopes of surpassing that achievement at the Kalinga Stadium.

Germany

How they qualified: 1st Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 3rd, 2013 – 1st, 2009 – 1st, 2005 – 6th, 2001 – 3rd, 1997 – 3rd, 1993 – 1st, 1989 – 1st *, 1985 – 1st *, 1982 – 1st *, 1979 – 2nd *

(*As West Germany)

About the team: Germany sealed their place at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 by winning the EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019 in Valencia, Spain. That team contained handful of players who would go represent their country at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, including goalkeeper Alexander Stadler, Linus Müller and Justus Weigand. Germany are the most successful nation in the history of the Men’s Junior World Cup, having claimed the title on six occasions and medalling at 10 out of the 11 competitions staged to date.

Pakistan

How they qualified: Nominated by Asian Hockey Federation

Junior World Cup history: 2013 – 9th, 2009 – 5th, 2005 – 7th, 1997 – 5th, 1993 – 2nd, 1989 – 3rd, 1985 – 3rd, 1982 – 3rd, 1979 – 1st

About the team: Pakistan appeared on the men’s Junior World Cup podium on each of the first five competitions played between 1979 and 1993, winning the inaugural event and claiming one silver and three bronze medals. Since then, two fifth place finishes have been the best achieved, coming in 1997 and 2009. Always blessed with unpredictability and talent, the junior Green Shirts will set their sights high in Bhubaneswar. Pakistan’s place in the competition was confirmed by being nominated by the Asian Hockey Federation following the Covid-19 related cancellation of the 2021 Junior Asia Cup, which acted as the qualification competition for the Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Information provided by International Hockey Federation (FIH)