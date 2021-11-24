Melbourne Renegades import and India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the player of the tournament for the 2021 season of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s numbers in WBBL21 12 matches Batting: 11 inngs, 399 runs, avg of 66.50, SR of 135.25

Bowling: 12 inngs, 15 wickets, avg of 20.40, ER of 7.46

Kaur is currently topping both the batting and bowling tallies for the Melbourne Renegades, scoring 399 runs at a strike rate of 135.25 in 11 innings, and taking 15 wickets at 20.4 with her off-spin.

Kaur, who has previously represented Sydney Thunder, is playing in the WBBL after a two-year absence and has made a welcome return to form after struggling to get going in India colours. She is the first Indian player to win the honour.

Sophie Devine had won the award in the past two seasons but Kaur’s superb allround show gave her the edge.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s star show Most sixes: 1st

Best batting average: 1st

Most runs: 8th

Best SR (min 100 runs): 3rd

Most 50-plus scores: Joint 7th

The Indian star has also hit a competition-best 18 sixes, while her bowling has also come along extremely well after she was forced to step up following the injury to her club’s star leg-spinner, Georgia Wareham.

Votes were awarded on a 3-2-1 basis by both standing umpires at the end of every match, meaning a player can receive up to six votes per match.

Kaur is also the only Indian to find a place in the team of the tournament. Other than Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (377 runs) and Jemimah Rodrigues (317 runs) have had a good tournament as well.