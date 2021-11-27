Indonesia Open badminton semi-final live updates: PV Sindhu takes the lead vs Ratchanok Intanon
All the updates from the women’s singles last four clash at the Super 1000 event.
Live updates
PV Sindhu 21-15, 3-7 Ratchanok Intanon: At least a couple of points where Sindhu has missed her downward shots by quite some distance! Errors creeping in now. May is playing at a much quicker pace and keep the rallies flat as much as possible.
(Score correction) PV Sindhu 21-15, 2-4 Ratchanok Intanon: Despite seeing her lead reduced several times, the Indian consistently stays in front and converts the first of her 5 game points as Intanon goes long. Can she close this out now? Points exchanged early on in the second game but May has a 4-2 lead now. The last 6 meetings between them have been decided in straight games. Sindhu takes the lead.
This is how the first game panned out:
PV Sindhu 21-15 Ratchanok Intanon: FIRST GAME PV SINDHU! May sends a clear long and wide as Sindhu sees it outside carefully. Seventeen minutes in and she has the lead.
PV Sindhu 20-15 Ratchanok Intanon: Five game points Sindhu as May sends a punch clear long.
PV Sindhu 19-14 Ratchanok Intanon: Sindhu stays in the point with a brilliant backhand defensive block and earns that point from a May error. Handy lead here.
PV Sindhu 17-13 Ratchanok Intanon: Oh boy, a tame service return from Sindhu goes well wide. Two-point game now, and then she plays another delightful around-the-head slice crosscourt winner. That was so good to watch. May goes for a fancy drop from the backcourt but nets it.
PV Sindhu 15-11 Ratchanok Intanon: Good defence from Sindhu helps her take a 4-point lead. She gives the serve back but gets it again with a brilliant crosscourt backhand block for a winner.
PV Sindhu 13-10 Ratchanok Intanon: Points exchanged after the break... lucky net chord for May, followed by a lovely around-the-head slice from Sindhu. The Thai then misses a simple backhand. Sindhu keeping her nose ahead.
PV Sindhu 11-9 Ratchanok Intanon: A service error from May and this gives Sindhu the lead at the interval. Time for some advice from coach Park Tae Sang. Intanon has played the prettier badminton so far but Sindhu more efficient.
PV Sindhu 10-9 Ratchanok Intanon: Sindhu with another good set of points here. She is playing a clean game, moving May to all corners of the court. The Thai then plays two delicious winners to the front and back courts to reducee the deficit once more. A great rally next, and it goes the Thai’s way as well on the back of a superb drop shot. Longest rally yet, 29 shots.
She has had a tough time since Tokyo (lost her mother, had injury, lost a lot of weight), it is so good to see Ratchanok Intanon in the semifinal here and dancing around the court like she does. At her best, one of the most enthralling shuttlers to watch.
PV Sindhu 8-3 Ratchanok Intanon: There are few shuttlers in the world with a touch silkier than Intanon. She gets a superb crosscourt net shot right. And then Sindhu with a good series of points, she is overpowering May in slightly longer rallies here.
PV Sindhu 4-1 Ratchanok Intanon: A run of 4 straight points for Sindhu after May started with a point on serve. Errors from the Thai shuttler in the early stages.
PV Sindhu 0-0 Ratchanok Intanon: Here we go. May to serve.
Warmups done. Players are ready. This is how they got to the final. Sindhu has been tested quite a bit this week in Bali.
12.00 noon: Time for the semifinals. Intanon has the better H2H against Sindhu and has also won both the meetings earlier this year in January. But she is still finding her way back to form after a tough time post Tokyo 2020. Sindhu has a bit more match time behind her. This should be a great battle.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament. The prestigious event is in the final stages and in the semi-finals we have two former world champions battle it out: Reigning world champion PV Sindhu vs former world champion Ratchanok Intanon (May, for easier blogging purposes).
Stay tuned for all the updates from the women’s singles last four clash at the Super 1000 event. The winner will face Korea’s red-hot An Seyoung in the final.