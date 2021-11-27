The International Cricket Council on Saturday called off the ongoing qualifier in Harare for next year’s Women’s ODI World Cup following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in the African region.

The decision, taken because of introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, resulted in Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh in making the cut on the basis of rankings.

The call was taken during the preliminary league phase of the nine-team tournament, that was to decide the final three qualifiers for the World Cup 2022, to be played in New Zealand, as well as two additional teams for the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.

“The qualifiers will now be decided according to the team rankings as detailed in the tournament playing conditions. Therefore, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now progress to the event in New Zealand,” said the ICC in a statement.

Play in two of the three matches scheduled for Saturday – Zimbabwe v Pakistan and USA v Thailand – started as scheduled but the third fixture of the day, between the West Indies and Sri Lanka, could not be staged as a member of the Sri Lanka team support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event but with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home,” ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said.

“We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn’t feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible.

The teams who have qualified for the World Cup are Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand (hosts), Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh. The mega event is scheduled to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

“The number of teams in the third cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship (from 2022-2025) has been increased from eight to ten, and these teams will be Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland,” the statement added.

The ICC’s decision to finalise qualifiers for World Cup according to the team rankings came in for significant criticism.

Here are some reactions to the ICCs decision:

Of all the national teams, can't think of one that has been more screwed over by the pandemic than Sri Lanka. SLC didn't organise any matches for 18 months. Their first ICC tournament gets canned, and now they don't get a chance to qualify for the WC. 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 https://t.co/yrlCDROoGM — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) November 27, 2021

Today is a greater injustice than what happened to Scotland Men @ 2018 WCQ in ZIM. At least that could be blamed on an incompetent umpire but the ultimate result was decided on the field. Despite succeeding on the field, Thailand has been robbed by incompetent ICC administrators. https://t.co/KlWJOo1z4Y — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) November 27, 2021

It is so sad to hear called off the #WCWCqualifiers

coz its cost some teams played good cricket like Thailand will hav to wait another 4 years for get odi status….. — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) November 27, 2021

In an admittedly crowded field, deciding a qualifier by ODI rankings when you’ve removed ODI status from half the games in the qualifier is one of the ICC’s worst decisions — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) November 27, 2021

Also gutting for Sri Lanka's women, who hadn't played a game since the #T20WorldCup in 2020 and now won't be at the ODI World Cup in 2022.



Bangladesh women reach the ODI World Cup for the first time due to their current higher ranking (partly by actually having games recently?) — Paul Muchmore (@paulmuchmore) November 27, 2021

The rankings are not fit for purpose.

They are not fit for any purpose, but especially not this one.

How can the route to the ODI league be through the ODI rankings, when literally you can't get a ranking outside of the league because THE ICC WON'T COUNT YOUR GAMES AS ODIS. — Bertus de Jong (@BdJcricket) November 27, 2021

No doubt Thailand will be hugely disappointed. After their win over Bangladesh, they would have been confident of booking a place in the top 5. https://t.co/UJZMxQP5LK — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) November 27, 2021

Gutted for this incredible bunch of talented cricketers who had an unfortunate end to their World Cup campaign.



Well played @ThailandCricket 🙌👏#CWC22 #CWC22Q pic.twitter.com/MmW2hStMW1 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) November 27, 2021

It's galling to watch this video in the knowledge that Thailand have finished top of Group B, but leave the Women's World Cup Qualifier no better off than when they arrived.#WorldCupQualifier https://t.co/iylHG4unhx — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 27, 2021

There's nothing stopping anyone from expanding the ODI Championship to 12 teams. There's nothing there to suggest Thailand and Zimbabwe won't competitive teams even in a 12-team #cricketworldcup https://t.co/Nq0mjuBkYi — Shajin MS (@SupertrampMS) November 27, 2021

Thailand getting to the second round of the now cancelled qualifiers but being denied both a world cup place and access to the women's championship because of their "ranking" which doesn't exist because they aren't allowed to play odis is very on brand for the icc — Russell Degnan (@idlesummers) November 27, 2021

The Thailand women’s team have been one of the best stories in cricket in recent years - reached the last T20 World Cup and just defeated Bangladesh, who are ranked 5th, in an ODI in the World Cup qualifiers.



Their growth is now being shunted through no fault of their own https://t.co/Rwhlf5gn2h — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 27, 2021

FYI: Thailand is trending in India.



Enough number of people are upset/frustrated with the illogical decision taken by the world governing body of the game. pic.twitter.com/LHvHxKm90e — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) November 27, 2021

It is so infuriating that feel-good stories of women in sport continue to be used by sporting bodies, corporates and advertisers to get good PR without actually, y'know, doing the hard work of supporting women in sport. https://t.co/OtEZ0MQ5Qo — Karunya (@kuks) November 27, 2021

Why will a Japan, Korea, Uzbekistan take up cricket when the governing body is going to stamp you on every opportunity. I never thought Thailand will play cricket itself. Here they were beating SL, Bangladesh and threatening Pakistan on more than one opportunity — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) November 27, 2021