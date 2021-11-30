PV Sindhu has been handed a relatively good draw on paper for the BWF World Tour Finals while Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a tough task on their hands as the tournament begins on Wednesday in Bali with the group play.

Sindhu is placed along with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong, Germany’s Yvonne Li and Denmark’s Line Christophersen.

Sen is in the men’s singles pool alongside Danish duo Viktor Axelsen, Rasmus Gemke and Kento Momota in a tough group.

As for India’s first-ever men’s doubles pairing at the event, Satwik-Chirag face Marcus Gideon-Kevin Sukamuljo, Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen and Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are in the same group as Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida, Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva and Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith.

