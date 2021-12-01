Defending champions India reached the semifinals of the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup with a 1-0 victory against Belgium in the quarterfinals in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

India scored the only goal of the match in the second quarter as they converted their first and only penalty corner of the night. It was a smart variation that worked to perfection, with Sanjay faking a drag flick which rounded up for Sharda Nand Tiwari who smashed in the goal.

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup QF as it happened: India defeat Belgium to keep title defence alive

Another key performer for India in the match was goalkeeper Pawan. Belgium were desperate for the equaliser in the final quarter of the match and attacked in waves. But it was Pawan who stood tall for India in the goal and made a number of remarkable saves.

What a win for India to beat Belgium 1-0 to reach the semis of the Junior World Cup vs Germany. Nail biting at the end. Brilliant PC conversion by India. Well done boys👏👏👏🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/CIMNvnebZJ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) December 1, 2021

India will now face Germany, the most successful side in the tournament’s history, in the semifinals, with Argentina taking on France in the other last four clash.

Six-time champions Germany and Argentina earned hard-fought wins over Spain and Netherlands respectively, while France cruised past Malaysia to enter the semifinals. Germany needed an equaliser with seconds left before winning a shootout while Argentina prolonged Netherlands’ wait for this title courtesy a late own goal.

