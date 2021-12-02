Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman feels head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Virat Kohli face a major selection headache ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai especially due to captain Virat Kohli’s return and Shreyas Iyer’s performance in the first match

Iyer scored a century in the first innings and then followed it up with a vital half-century and India missed out on a victory by just one wicket in Kanpur.

But with Kohli returning, the team management has a decision to make.

“Shreyas Iyer batted in both the innings and to get a hundred in his first Test series and then to follow it up with a fantastic half-century,” Laxman said during Star Sports’ show Follow the Blues. “Both these innings, mind you, have come when the team was under pressure, so it was a fantastic performance from Shreyas Iyer.”

Laxman added: “It will be difficult, but I believe that Mayank Aggarwal in both the innings gave an underwhelming performance and was uncomfortable at the crease. Cheteshwar Pujara has the ability to open, he has opened the innings previously. The number 3 position can be filled by Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli can come at number 4 and Shreyas can come in at number 5 because how can you ignore his performance.”

Laxman was also looking forward to Kohli’s return after a recent break and earmarked his as the player to watch out for in the Mumbai test.

“I’m really looking forward to the return of Virat Kohli because we know that he missed the first Test and the T20 series. It has been some time since Virat Kohli got the match at the three-figure mark and we know what a quality player he is,” he said.

“So, I am expecting him to straight away come, and create an impact because we know whenever he plays to his potential, he poses a lot of threat to any bowling unit. So, the player to watch out for me will be Virat Kohli,” he added.

In the last Test match at the venue, Kohli scored a double century against England and the Indian captain will be looking to end his century drought on his return.

India play New Zealand in the second test in Mumbai from December 3-7.