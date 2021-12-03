India opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form with a fine century on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday.
The right-hander got his fourth Test ton after showing immense patience and then going on to play some sparkling strokes, especially against the spinners, at the Wankhede Stadium.
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and the hosts got a good opening partnership thanks to Agarwal and Shubman Gill. But New Zealand fought back dramatically to pick up three wickets for no run added to the score, although Kohli’s dismissal was rather controversial.
Agarwal, though, held fort at one end and built a partnership with Shreyas Iyer before going on to complete a memorable century.
Here are reactions to Agarwal’s century:
