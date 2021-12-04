New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.
Patel, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119. India were all out for 325.
He becomes only the third cricketer in international cricket history to achieve this feat after England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble.
Here are some reactions to this historic achievement:
