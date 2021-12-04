New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.

Patel, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119. India were all out for 325.

He becomes only the third cricketer in international cricket history to achieve this feat after England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble.

Here are some reactions to this historic achievement:

Only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in the history of Test cricket 🔥



Take a bow, Ajaz Patel! #WTC23 | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/EdvFj8QtKD pic.twitter.com/negtQkbeKd — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2021

ALL 10 WICKETS for AJAZ PATEL in Mumbai!

Follow the day live in NZ on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio. Live scoring | https://t.co/tKeqyLOL9D #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/5TiPK2syhK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 4, 2021

Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.



He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/5iOsMVEuWq — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2021

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

Sometimes you’ve to put your hands up and appreciate a brilliant bowling performance, even if it’s your opponent.



Congratulations to Ajaz Patel who becomes only the Third bowler in Test cricket history to pick all 🔟 wickets in an innings. 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/gZ5pkyCeQU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 4, 2021

Yaaaas! Ajaz!!!!! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 4, 2021

Ajaz Patel,,,,10fer in an innings👏👏👏👏. That is the stuff of childhood dreams. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 4, 2021

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

Wonderful wonderful achievement and such a beautiful story. Delighted for you #AjazPatel. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021

0.0012% of Test cricketers have taken all 10 wickets in an innings — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 4, 2021

All three - Jim Laker, Anil Kumble and Ajaz Patel - introduced as the first change in the innings in which they took 10 Test wickets. #INDvzNZ #INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 4, 2021

Privileged to have witnessed something special. Ajaz gets a standing ovation at Wankhede. #INDvzNZ pic.twitter.com/esUeRGYtli — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) December 4, 2021

This is some story for #AjazPatel...



The kind which can never impress you in movies as it would be considered highly unrealistic..#INDvNZ — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) December 4, 2021

First came the clean-shaven Jim Laker, then the moustachioed @anilkumble1074 and now the full-bearded Ajaz Patel. The 10-wicket in a Test innings list has evolved in so many different ways #IndvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 4, 2021

Life has come full circle for #AjazPatel. When he left Mumbai as an eight-year-old, returning to play a Test here may have not been in his dreams. But here he is, 25 yrs later, gearing up to play a Test for his country that he now calls his home. #INDvsNZhttps://t.co/wn37I2LQ2g — Srinidhi (@Srinidhi_PR) December 1, 2021

Ajaz Patel becomes the first player to take 10 wickets in a Test innings outside home.



Previous best was George Lohmann 9/28 v SA at Johannesburg in 1896.#INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 4, 2021

10 FER FOR JAZZY MY BOI GET INNNN pic.twitter.com/4bh7EMkPko — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 4, 2021

A classical offspinner, an unconventional legspinner and a left-arm spinner with a hope-skip and jump... all in an elite club — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 4, 2021

A bowling card for the ages. All 10 wickets going to one man. Only third time in 144 years history of Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/lmwIS3EtaC — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 4, 2021

Ajaz be like: If one A. Patel can get wicket-after-wicket, why should another A. Patel be behind? — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 4, 2021