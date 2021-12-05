Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup live updates: India, France to battle for bronze medal
Live updates of the bronze medal match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Live updates
Q1, India 0-0 France: Plenty of possession early on from India. Good to see them start on the front foot, didn’t happen in the last two matches.
Q1, India 0-0 France: An early PC for India, won by Hundal. But the drag flick from Sanjay is saved brilliantly. Early pressure from the hosts.
PUSHBACK: India vs France for the bronze medal at the men’s junior hockey World Cup.
India have won gold (2) and silver (1) in the past, France won silver (1). Neither side have a bronze medal to show for. That will change tonight.
The previous match today (an absolute goal fest, Netherlands win a 10-goal thriller versus Belgium to end their FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 with a win) was started with a delay because of the rains in Odisha. We are ready to go on time here. National anthems time.
Group stage meeting: India 4-5 France (Pool B)
A Player of the Match performance from France captain Timothée Clément gave his team a sensational victory over title holders and hosts India, edging a nine-goal thriller. Clément and Benjamin Marque established a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes, with India restoring parity through Uttam Singh and Sanjay before the end of a pulsating first quarter. Penalty corner goals either side of half time earned Clément a hat-trick and took the score to 4-2 before he produced a stunning stick save on his own goal-line from an India penalty corner. Corentin Sellier’s composed finish moved France closer to victory with 12 minutes to go before Sanjay’s second and third strikes of the match set up a dramatic finish. However, France held on to secure a famous win over India on home soil, giving coach Aymeric Bergamo a dream start to the world cup campaign.— GIH
4,30 pm: Their title defence might be over after a semifinal defeat but India have a chance to make it to the podium of the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup as they take on France for the bronze medal.
India’s men’s Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 1st, 2013 – 10th, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 4 h , 2001 – 1st, 1997 – 2nd, 1985 – 5th, 1982 – 5th, 1979 – 5th
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the bronze medal match at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Odisha. Hosts and defending champions (for now) India take on France to battle for bronze medal. Germany and Argentina will compete in the final later in the evening. Match coverage starts at 430 pm IST.
Here’s a look at the starting XI for the Indians: