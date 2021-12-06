Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a match tally of eight wickets as India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth morning in the second Test to clinch the series 1-0 on Monday.

The Black Caps, who started the day on 140-5 in their chase of 540, were bowled out for 167 in the first session in Mumbai with Ashwin getting Henry Nicholls out for 44.

New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel stood out with his record 10 wickets in one innings and match figures of 14-225 but Mayank Agarwal, Ashwin and Jayant Yadav’s heroics helped India record a thumping victory.

Here are the best reactions to the triumph:

Thanks for hosting us, India.



Congratulations on a well-deserved Test Series win.



See you again soon 👋 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BNWf6fWXGS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 6, 2021

A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. 👌👌A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP . A special thanks to the @NorthStandGang for their support through the game 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NbgJZUnwHz — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2021

What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! 👏🏻



A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians! 😉#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HAfvPxRDqG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2021

NZ played well but they'll rue not playing Wagner at Kanpur. India were 51-5 with 6 first choice players missing yet managed to break away and almost win. NZ have to consistently win away from home for teams to fear them. Cos everyone wins at home (except England 😅). #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 6, 2021

Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/FFeRu6ZPUC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2021

What a victory for Team India! Winning by a mile. That is something else. Also, can I be part of the North Stand Gang? Seems like a hoot! 😄 #INDvNZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 6, 2021

14th consecutive Test series win at home. Enviable record. India is the modern day ‘final frontier’ for the teams across the world.

A gentle reminder that India were missing 6 players from the first playing XI for the first Test at Kanpur and 5 in Mumbai. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2021

Virat Kohli becomes the first ever player to be a part of 50 Test wins, 50 ODI wins and 50 T20I wins.#INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 6, 2021

🔹 🇮🇳's biggest win by runs in Tests



🔹 14 Test series wins in a row at home



Monday couldn't get any better! 😍



📷 BCCI #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/LaGmAM6mI0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 6, 2021

Largest victories by runs for India in Test cricket:



372 runs v New Zealand, Mumbai, 2021*

337 runs v South Africa, Delhi, 2015

321 runs v New Zealand, Indore, 2016#INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 6, 2021

India's biggest runs win in Test:

372 runs - v NZ at Mumbai, 2021

337 runs - v SA at Delhi, 2015

321 runs - v NZ at Indore, 2016



All were in final match of series. R Ashwin took 4+ wickets in both innings of all these matches and won Player of the Series after the match.#INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 6, 2021

G.O.A.T #Ashwin



1) Only bowler after kumble to take 300 wickets at home.

2) Most wickets by a Indian bowler in winning Cause

296*- R Ashwin

288- Kumble

221- Harbhajan

3) fastest Indian to claim 300 Test wickets

4) has now 9 Man of the series awards. 2nd Highest #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vTTpd9QOb6 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 6, 2021

T20I series. ✅

Test series. ✅



India outplayed New Zealand in all departments and register a massive win to seal the series 1️⃣-0️⃣. #PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vlB2WpPYyg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 6, 2021

NZ trying to bat here vs our spin trio 😆 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wAMg8YBPfT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 6, 2021