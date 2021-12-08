Australia’s fast bowling attack ripped through England to dismiss the visitors for 147 on the stroke of tea on the opening day of the first Test at the Gabba on Wednesday.
Mitchell Starc bowled England opener Rory Burns with the first ball of the series and wickets followed regularly thereafter, despite a brief fightback from Jos Buttler (39) and Ollie Pope (35).
Australia’s Pat Cummins enjoyed a memorable debut as Test captain, taking 5-38.
Pakistan’s Imran Khan had the best bowling average in his time as skipper of the national side. He claimed 187 wickets at an incredible average of 20.26.
For India, Kapil Dev claimed 111 wickets in his 34 Tests in charge at an average of 26.35. The best Indian bowling captain in terms of bowling average though was Bishan Singh Bedi, who averaged 24.82 for his 106 wickets.
Best bowling averages as captain
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Wkts
|Ave
|SR
|Imran Khan (PAK)
|1982-1992
|48
|187
|20.26
|49.2
|R Benaud (AUS)
|1958-1963
|28
|138
|25.78
|77.6
|GS Sobers (WI)
|1965-1972
|39
|117
|34.00
|92.8
|DL Vettori (NZ)
|2007-2011
|32
|116
|33.38
|79.9
|Kapil Dev (INDIA)
|1983-1987
|34
|111
|26.35
|60.5
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|1993-1999
|25
|107
|23.35
|50.8
|BS Bedi (INDIA)
|1976-1978
|22
|106
|24.82
|68.6
|SM Pollock (SA)
|2000-2003
|26
|103
|21.36
|56.6
|JO Holder (WI)
|2015-2020
|37
|100
|26.76
|63.1
|CA Walsh (WI)
|1994-1997
|22
|85
|25.71
|57.3
|RGD Willis (ENG)
|1982-1984
|18
|77
|21.59
|45.6
|Waqar Younis (PAK)
|1993-2003
|17
|67
|23.47
|40.3
Best figures in a innings by a captain
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|N Kapil Dev
|30.3
|6
|83
|9
|India
|v West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|12 Nov 1983
|Imran Khan
|20.1
|4
|60
|8
|Pakistan
|v India
|Karachi
|23 Dec 1982
|HMRKB Herath
|23.0
|6
|63
|8
|Sri Lanka
|v Zimbabwe
|Harare
|6 Nov 2016
|N Kapil Dev
|38.0
|6
|106
|8
|India
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|13 Dec 1985
|CA Walsh
|20.4
|7
|37
|7
|West Indies
|v New Zealand
|Wellington
|10 Feb 1995
|Imran Khan
|19.1
|5
|40
|7
|Pakistan
|v England
|Leeds
|2 Jul 1987
|IWG Johnson
|22.2
|10
|44
|7
|Australia
|v West Indies
|Georgetown
|26 Apr 1955
|AR Border
|26.0
|10
|46
|7
|Australia
|v West Indies
|Sydney
|26 Jan 1989
|Intikhab Alam
|21.0
|3
|52
|7
|Pakistan
|v New Zealand
|Dunedin
|7 Feb 1973
|Imran Khan
|25.3
|11
|52
|7
|Pakistan
|v England
|Birmingham
|29 Jul 1982
Best W/L record as a bowling captain
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|Imran Khan (PAK)
|1982-1992
|48
|14
|8
|0
|26
|JO Holder (WI)
|2015-2020
|37
|11
|21
|0
|5
|N Kapil Dev (INDIA)
|1983-1987
|34
|4
|7
|1
|22
|DL Vettori (NZ)
|2007-2011
|32
|6
|16
|0
|10
|DJG Sammy (WI)
|2010-2013
|30
|8
|12
|0
|10
|R Benaud (AUS)
|1958-1963
|28
|12
|4
|1
|11
|SM Pollock (SA)
|2000-2003
|26
|14
|5
|0
|7
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|1993-1999
|25
|12
|8
|0
|5
