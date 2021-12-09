In their review of the best matches of the year, global governing body World Archery picked two that featured Indian stars Jyothi Surekha Vennam (compound) and Deepika Kumari (recurve).

Jyothi Surekha Vennam became the first female compound archer to shoot a perfect 150 out of 150 in a televised knockout match. The feat was achieved at the Yankton World Championships in the quarterfinals, at the event where she eventually won the silver medal. This match was placed at No 8 in the list.

At No 2 in the list was Deepika Kumari’s thrilling win in the gold medal match of the Archery World Cup in Guatemala City earlier this year, when the Indian produced a moment of brilliance to force a shootoff and then clinch gold.

Note: Only non Tokyo 2020 matches were considered for this ranking list. Complete top 10 is available here.