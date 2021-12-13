India’s newly appointed Test vice captain Rohit Sharma faces an injury scare suffered during training and Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal has been called in as cover ahead of South Africa tour, reported PTI.

Panchal has been in South Africa as part of the India A squad and led the side initially.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, the injury is serious enough to rule Rohit out of the upcoming South Africa tour.

Rohit was named as Virat Kohli’s deputy for red-ball cricket as well as being promoted to captaincy in ODI and T20I cricket going forward. Kohli will helm the three-Test series in South Africa starting December 26 – a tour delayed and shortened because of fears over the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

“As of now, the extent of Rohit’s injury is not very clear after he sustained a hit while taking throw-downs from team’s specialist Raghavendra”, according to the PTI news report.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India named Ajinkya Rahane in the squad despite the veteran batsman’s recent dry spell with the bat. Rahane had missed the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai due to a reported hamstring niggle.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar were already unavailable due to various injuries, the BCCI had said.

There is no confirmation from the BCCI yet on the nature of Rohit’s injury and whether a new vice-captain will be named if indeed the Mumbaikar is ruled out.

Original squad named by BCCI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R. Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Fixtures:

December 26-30, first Test, Centurion

January 3-7, second Test, Johannesburg

January 11-15, third Test, Cape Town