BWF World Championships, day 4 live updates: HS Prannoy, doubles pairs look to reach round of 16
All the major updates from day 4 of Huelva 2021 as second round action continues.
Day 3 Report and reactions: Sindhu starts with breezy win; Lakshya, Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag clinch thrillers
Men’s singles round of 32, HS Prannoy 21-7, 9-6 Daren Liew: Liew started well and there were a few errors from PRannoy too as he fell back by a point but he has four straight points to move ahead.
Men’s singles round of 32, HS Prannoy 21-7, 3-3 Daren Liew: Tighter start to the 2nd game.
Men’s singles round of 32, HS Prannoy 21-7 Daren Liew: If the first half of the game was good, the second half was superb. Prannoy is complete control, masterful as the commentator puts it, as the scoreboard pressure forced more errors. But the things is, the fresh game will be a fresh start for Liew.
Men’s singles round of 32, HS Prannoy 11-5 Daren Liew A solid start to the match by Prannoy, his attacking game is clicking well.
Men’s singles round of 32, HS Prannoy 7-3 Daren Liew: A good start for the Indian.
HS Prannoy is on court first up taking on a familiar foe in Daren Liew.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships, taking place in Huelva, Spain.
Today second round action continues and there are three matches featuring Indians. There are other big names in action too, in the bottom of the draw across the categories.
Defending champion PV Sindhu breezed past Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 to make a resounding start to her campaign on Tuesday. The fast-rising Lakshya Sen prevailed over 15th seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto 22-20 15-21 21-18 to progress to the pre-quarterfinals along with Kidambi Srikanth rallied to defeat Chinese Li Shi Feng 15-21 21-18 21-17. The 12th seeded Indian’s match lasted one hour and nine minutes. In the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 27-25 21-17 in 43 minutes.
(Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software and Disney+Hotstar)