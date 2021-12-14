Defending champion PV Sindhu breezed past Slovakia’s Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 to make a solid start at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain on Tuesday while Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pulled off thrilling wins.

The fast-rising Lakshya Sen prevailed over 15th seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto 22-20 15-21 21-18 and progressed to the third round. It was a huge win for Sen in a draw that has opened up due to withdrawals and early upsets, paving the way for a potential deep run.

BWF World Championships, day 3 blog: Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag and Srikanth win

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan, ranked world No 31, 27-25 21-17 in 43 minutes. It was a high-quality doubles match that flowed one way then the other but the Indians did enough to win in straight games.

Srikanth then rounded off a good phase for the Indians in Huelva with a superb come-from-behind win against highly-rated Li Shi Feng of China 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 in 69 minutes. The former world No 1 will take on the winner of the match between fourth seed Chou Tien Chen and China’s Lu Guang Zu, who stunned Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the first round.

World number seven Sindhu took just 24 minutes to beat the unseeded at opponent court number 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín Stadium here.

Seeded sixth in the tournament which she won in 2019 – when it was last held – the two-time Olympic-medallist began on a rousing note and raced to a 4-1 lead.

Repiska tried to make a comeback with two points, but the fancied Indian did not let her go ahead, leading 11-4 at the mid-break.

She continued her dominance and kept accumulating points to widen the lead, eventually pocketing the first game in only 10 minutes. The script remained the same in the second game as well, with Sindhu maintaining her firm grip over the proceedings to race to a 6-0 lead in just two minutes.

At midpoint, Sindhu was leading 11-1 and she completed the formality with a dominant performance.

The Indian will likely face in-form Pornpawee Chochuwong next up.

Thrilling win for Indian men

Sen was made to toil hard for his victory by the Japanese as he took one hour and 22 minutes to emerge winner. He will face Guatemala’s Olympic hero (semifinalist) Kevin Cordon next.

A sensational encounter between Kenta Nishimoto 🇯🇵 and Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 as they battle for a spot into the next round.#BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/myYzaD5JDp — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 14, 2021

However, the mixed doubles pairing of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh suffered a straight game defeat to Malaysians Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, going down 21-8 21-18.

Inputs from PTI

More to follow