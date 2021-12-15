Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at a tearful press conference, just over a month after the 33-year-old was diagnosed with a heart problem.

“I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very hard moment but I am happy with my decision. My health comes first,” said Aguero, who enjoyed 10 highly successful years at Manchester City before leaving at the end of last season.

Watch the clippings of his press conference here:

"It's a very difficult moment ... it's for my health."



— @aguerosergiokun

"I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible."



— @aguerosergiokun