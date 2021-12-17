Another high-scoring Indian Super League 2021-22 fixture with six different goalscorers saw Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan play a 3-3 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

The result stretches BFC’s winless run to six matches and further extends ATKMB’s run to four games without a win.

Subhasish Bose (13’) broke the deadlock early on with a well-placed header before Cleiton Silva (18’) scored from a penalty to level the score.

Danish Farooq (26’) scored his first-ever goal in the competition to send the Blues into the lead but Hugo Boumos (38’) turned up to draw level for the Mariners.

Roy Krishna (58’) also got on the scoresheet as he converted a second-half penalty but Prince Ibara (72’) equalised with his second goal of the season.

Bengaluru FC will now face an in-form Jamshedpur FC on Monday at the Athletic Stadium while ATK Mohun Bagan plays struggling NorthEast United FC on Tuesday at the PJN Stadium.

Play

Play