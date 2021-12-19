BWF World C’ships, Finals live: Tai Tzu Ying vs Akane Yamaguchi, Srikanth Kidambi vs Loh Kean Yew
All the updates from Day 8 of the badminton World Championships.
Summary:
- Tai Tzu Ying vs Akane Yamaguchi in women’s singles final
- Srikanth Kidambi vs Loh Kean Yew in men’s singles final
Live updates
Mixed doubles final: Thai XD pair are World Champions! Ratchanok Intanon has company. Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai win the mixed doubles final.
Is today the day for TTY? She or Akane Yamaguchi will be crowned the world champion for the first time.
Mixed doubles final: Brilliant ebb and flow to this match. When Watanabe/Higashino looked to be struggling, they put together 7 straight points to go 10-7! And from there, the Thai pair win four points in a row. A brilliant rally at 10-10.
Mixed doubles final: Japanese pair are fighting back. 7-7 now.
Mixed doubles final: The commentators reckon Watanabe is not alright... something bothering him and it is showing. The Thai pair are racing away with this. 4-0 in the 2nd game.
Mixed doubles final: The Thai pair are off to a flier! Dechapol on fire, Sapsiree going steady. The Japanese are struggling a bit, perhaps the last two finals defeats against the Thais in Bali playing on their mind.
Sapsiree Taerattanachai said in Bali after winning the WTF title: “This is so crazy. I think this is the first and last time I will ever play 50 matches in such a short space of time. I have a great team. We talk and support each other a lot. Everyone here in Bali is like my family. We are a team and we are really positive.”
Mixed doubles final: Good start for the Thai pair in a battle of familiar foes. They have won the last two meetings, the most recent at the World Tour Finals in Bali.
Mixed doubles final: First up. Mixed doubles final. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN) vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA). Sapsiree Taerattanachai is playing her 57th match since Tokyo 2020.
57th.
Since Tokyo.
Crazy.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships. It is finals day!
Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen gave us a semifinal to remember on Saturday. Srikanth is now in the final against red-hot Loh Kean Yew and that will be the final final on the final day of the final badminton event of 2021.
Second match of the day is a brilliant game is prospect as No 1 Tai Tzu Ying takes on No 2 Akane Yamaguchi.
Schedule for the day (starting from 2.30 pm IST)
