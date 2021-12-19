The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men’s World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries.

The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India are the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

India U19 squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Name State Association 1 Yash Dhull (Captain) Delhi District Cricket Association 2 Harnoor Singh UTCA (Chandigarh) 3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Mumbai Cricket Association 4 SK Rasheed (vice-captain) Andhra Cricket Association 5 Nishant Sindhu Haryana Cricket Association 6 Siddarth Yadav Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 7 Aneeshwar Gautam Karnataka State Cricket Association 8 Dinesh Bana (WK) Haryana Cricket Association 9 Aaradhya Yadav (WK) Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 10 Raj Angad Bawa UTCA (Chandigarh) 11 Manav Parakh Tamil Nadu Cricket Association 12 Kaushal Tambe Maharashtra Cricket Association 13 RS Hangargekar Maharashtra Cricket Association 14 Vasu Vats Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 15 Vicky Ostwal Maharashtra Cricket Association 16 Ravikumar Cricket Association of Bengal 17 Garv Sangwan Haryana Cricket Association

Standby players 1. Rishit Reddy - Hyderabad Cricket Association 2. Uday Saharan - Punjab Cricket Association 3. Ansh Gosai - Saurashtra Cricket Association 4. Amrit Raj Upadhyay - Cricket Association of Bengal 5. PM Singh Rathore - Rajasthan Cricket Association

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India U19 are placed in Group B.